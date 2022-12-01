Read full article on original website
DMV Commissioner To Retire
The churning of Gov. New Lamont’s second term continues as Department of Motor Vehicle Commissioner Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane announces her retirement. Magubane, the former Aetna executive who is credited with automating more services with the DMV, will retire at the end of the year. “Over the last...
‘Permanent Fiscal Crisis’ Ends With Good Budget News
Connecticut lawmakers on the two budget writing committees received good news Monday. For the first time in at least five years tax receipts are growing faster than fixed costs. “Revenues are growing essentially faster than fixed costs,” Neil Ayers, director of the Office of Fiscal Analysis, told lawmakers Monday.
Policymakers to Revisit Roadway Safety Laws Amid Rising Pedestrian Deaths
With the deaths of two people who were struck and killed by a car in Stamford on Saturday, Connecticut logged its 61st and 62nd traffic-related pedestrian deaths, tying a recent milestone set just two years ago. The Stamford accident occurred early Saturday morning, killing two 25-year-old residents as they were...
