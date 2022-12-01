Read full article on original website
This New Balance Made in U.K. Pack is for the Gentleman in You
New Balance’s Made in U.K. line is preparing to close off 2022 with an all-new sneaker range filled with elegance reminiscent of the imprint’s infamous “Gentleman’s Pack” that dates back to 2014. Holding similar design cues, the forthcoming sneaker trio is doused in high-quality leather and suede that set it apart from the crowd.
Take a First Look at the Denim Tears x Dior Mules
Following the Pre-Fall 2023 showcase at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, we now get a preview of more footwear dropping via Tremaine Emory‘s guest capsule with Dior. Having shared a number of early collaborative sneaker designs featuring Rastafarian and African American flag-inspired accents over the weekend, Dior Men’s Head Footwear Designer, Thibo Denis now offers a first look at a new set of mules for the colder seasons.
TEN C Extends Winter Range with First-Ever Outerwear Capsule
Italian menswear label Ten C has announced it will launch a mini capsule collection for the upcoming holiday season. The new arrival marks the first time that the brand has put together a capsule collection, expanding on its traditional bi-annual drop calendar. For the capsule, Ten C selects its Hurricane...
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft "Photon Dust"
Shortly after making noise with A Ma Maniére, Jordan Brand and the Air Jordan 4 began the pivot to 2023 with the reveal of the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft in a “Photon Dust” colorway. Now, following an in-hand breakdown, the anticipated pair has surfaced with on-foot shots that show off the sneaker’s key detailing.
Dr. Martens’ Made in England Line Presents a Colorful Batch of 1461 Silhouettes
Dr. Martens’ Made in England line has just presented a new pack of its classic 1461 silhouette, and the four new additions to the footwear roster are coming in a collection of two subtle and two vibrant colorways. As one of the footwear brand’s most popular and iconic silhouettes...
Take a Look Inside the "SLAM JAM - NIKE AIR FORCE 1" Exhibition
Slam Jam has announced a new exhibition celebrating its collaboration with. for the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1. Taking at Spazio Maiocchi, a social space located in central Milan, the showcase is hosted in collaboration with design and production office Avoir and features campaign media from Julian Kincewicz.
The ASICS EX89 Debuts at Culture Cartel 2022
Basketball trainers from the late 1980s typically featured white bases, but the. GEL-EXTREME proved to be a style renegade by embracing bold color-blocking influenced by team jerseys. Today, its spiritual successor, the EX89, is updated with team-centric colorways once again, in addition to neutral renditions constructed with classic lifestyle materials.
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Is Receiving a "Year of the Rabbit" Colorway
On top of the reintroduction of 2011’s Year of the Rabbit AF-1 in Dunk Low form, Jordan Brand is celebrating the YOTR with an earthy colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. comfortable variant of the AJ1 (equipped with a Zoom Air unit), the CMFT 2...
Supreme x Timberland Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest True Religion collaboration, Supreme has come together with Timberland for a Fall 2022 release. Made exclusively for Supreme, the upcoming collaboration serves to continue the New York imprint’s collaborative relationship with the outdoor footwear label, which last resulted in a New York Yankees-themed Field Boot release.
Footpatrol and Mizuno Team Up for Football-Inspired "Post Match" Collection
Following its three-way footwear collaboration with ASICS and Helen Kirkum, Footpatrol joins Mizuno for a game-ready collection celebrating British football heritage and the former’s 20th anniversary. Dubbed “Post Match,” Footpatrol reimagines its collaborator’s Contender silhouette, which will be released along with a football jersey destined for victory. The 1995...
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
HOKA ONE ONE Presents Futuristic PROJECT CLIFTON Runners
French athletic shoe company HOKA ONE ONE has presented its latest offering, building upon its award-winning Clifton running series with a new futuristic PROJECT CLIFTON silhouette. While mainly known for its all-terrain trail runners, the upcoming pairs are adapted more for the urban sprawl, featured in clean “Goblin Blue,” “Blanc De Blanc,” and “Black” colorways.
Essentials: Jakob Hetzer
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak to Jakob Hetzer, a designer & creative consultant born in Detroit, raised in Germany, and now based in Los Angeles. Having amassed a dedicated following early on through his unique personal style, often balancing refined simplicity with functional details and grit, he continues to interact with the community through his eponymous product line described as “- A CONVERSATION.” Delivering products that range from copper dye trucker jackets to goat skin gloves and handmade .925 silver jewelry, the label acts at a pace not determined by commercial standards, but by what is felt to be essential at the given moment.
The Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Receives an Official Release Date
Following early rumors and surfacing in the last few months, the Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 collaboration now has an official release date. Set to arrive in “Vivid Green” and “Black” colorways, the team-up sees Stüssy offer its take on Penny Hardaway’s second signature shoe. Originally introduced back in 1996, the Air Max Penny 2 featured Nike‘s ’90s basketball footwear technology developments like the Air Max2 unit, carbon fiber midfoot shank, and lateral support panels.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Succeeding its second seasonal drop dominated by wintertime treats, Palace is now preparing to release the Week 3 drop of its Holiday 2022 collection. The third delivery features a variety of hefty garments ideal for layering alongside GORE-TEX outerwear, Polartec fleeces, and spooky Tri-Ferg tees. The Holiday 2022 Week 3...
You Can Now Shop JW Anderson's Daring SS23 and Resort 2023 Collections
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label — JW Anderson — took the fashion month by storm with his men’s Spring/Summer 2023 and women’s Resort 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, and now the collections from each season have been released. With a reconfigured take on his...
Unifrom Launches Its First Solid Perfume
Emerging Stockholm-based fragrance brand Unifrom is expanding its catalog with the launch of its first solid scent. Since its 2020 founding by Haisam Mohammed, the brand has focused on roll-on fragrances. Now, its new wax-based Solid Perfume arrives in two scents. The “Oud” options features a woodsy aroma with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom and black pepper. Next up is “Frankincense” with top ntes of cedar, geranium, orange and jasmine – fusing deep woody elements with striking spicy ones.
Take Another Look at Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Champagne" and "Purple"
Following a first look, we now have another look at Drake‘s NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terra “Champagne” and “Purple.” The tonal “Purple” take was originally seen on Drake‘s Instagram last month and centers around a striking lavender tone contrasted by subtle white elements.
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Following the drop of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” alongside the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel arriving June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. Rumored a few months back, we now...
Cooler Master Is Creating an "Orb X" Gaming Pod
Cooler Master is ready to take your gaming experience to the next level with the Orb X. The ultra-private gaming pod keeps distractions out and secures the occupant in with an automated shuttle dome enclosure. While inside, gamers will face an immersive viewing experience where a single 34” monitor or three 27” monitors can be configured.
