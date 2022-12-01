For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak to Jakob Hetzer, a designer & creative consultant born in Detroit, raised in Germany, and now based in Los Angeles. Having amassed a dedicated following early on through his unique personal style, often balancing refined simplicity with functional details and grit, he continues to interact with the community through his eponymous product line described as “- A CONVERSATION.” Delivering products that range from copper dye trucker jackets to goat skin gloves and handmade .925 silver jewelry, the label acts at a pace not determined by commercial standards, but by what is felt to be essential at the given moment.

