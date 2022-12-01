Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast
The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh. India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November. In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious...
BBC
Samantha Harrison: Athlete breaks female Parkrun record
An athlete has set a new UK Parkrun record for the fastest female runner while training for the London Marathon. Samantha Harrison, 27, completed the 5km (3.1 mile) course in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, on Saturday in 15 minutes and 37 seconds. Parkrun holds free group running events at nearly 800...
BBC
South West police target drug use in night-time economy
Recreational drugs are a problem in the South West's night-time economy, the assistant chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has said. Speaking during an operation in Plymouth on Friday, ACC Steve Parker said the force was determined to crack down on what was a significant problem. Officers targeted the...
Wounded West Indies 'want to go one step further' after showing fight in Perth
Visitors have been laid low by injuries but assistant coach wants them to "grind and fight and stay in the fight as long as possible"
BBC
Oldham mill fire: Family devastated by man's death
The family of a man whose remains were found in a mill after a fire have said they are "devastated" by his death "in the most terrible circumstances". Cuong Van Chu, 39, was one of four Vietnamese nationals who were discovered at Bismark House Mill, Oldham, in July. Demolition workers...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Meet Brazil forward Neymar's lookalike
Eigon Oliver tells BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor what life is like as a Neymar lookalike. READ MORE: 'Brazil put down biggest marker at World Cup'
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Explosions heard as roads and rail lines shut
Explosions were heard and smoke could be seen from 15 miles away as fire broke out in Wolverhampton. One resident reported the whole sky turning red and another said they had seen a fireball going into the air. Homes were evacuated and road and rail services disrupted with some passengers...
BBC
Climate change protesters facing jail over Barclays damage
A group of climate protesters has been found guilty of causing criminal damage after smashing glass windows at the London headquarters of Barclays bank. The seven women each denied the charge but were convicted over the incident at Canary Wharf on 7 April 2021. They said they broke the glass...
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
Comments / 0