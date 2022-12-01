Read full article on original website
Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a...
North Carolina governor says electric trucks are key to cutting climate pollution
The electric vehicle industry is growing across the U.S. and in North Carolina, mainly as sales of electric passenger vehicles speed up. But what about bigger vehicles? Gov. Roy Cooper said this week state officials are drafting new rules that could get more electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses on state roads.
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his InfoWars parent company to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones's bankruptcy petition, made in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday,...
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church
Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
Home buyers should be told about past flood damage, groups say
Home sellers in North Carolina have to tell buyers if their properties are in a flood zone, but they don't have to say if homes have been damaged by flooding. As climate change brings more intense storms, environmental groups want to change that. Seven groups represented by the Southern Environmental...
Rep. Katherine Clark becomes the most senior woman in the House of Representatives
When Nancy Pelosi officially passes the baton as speaker of the House, she'll be passing on another title, too - most senior woman in the U.S. House of Representatives. Going forward, that distinction will belong to our next guest. KATHERINE CLARK: I'm Congresswoman Katherine Clark from the fifth District of...
California doesn't have enough bilingual worksite inspectors
California has shockingly few certified bilingual worksite inspectors for an estimated 3.4 million workers who speak limited English. The shortage leaves many of these workers less protected.
Biden calls for a big shakeup in Democrats' presidential nominating calendar
Iowa has long been the first state to nominate Democrats to the White House, but President Biden wants to change that. He has proposed elevating South Carolina to the first spot. Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter. He was part of a team...
New Hampshire man accidently throws out his wife's wedding rings
Kevin Butler tossed a napkin into the trash and later took it to a transfer station. In the napkin were his wife's wedding rings. He and the transfer station crew were able to locate the trash bag.
