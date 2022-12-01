ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church

Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

