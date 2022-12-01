Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections
Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
NOLA.com
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
NOLA.com
Renovation of this rare historic French Quarter building has preservationists in a huff
New Orleans preservationists are in a huff over a $1 million renovation project on one of the rarest historic buildings in the French Quarter, claiming that recent work has damaged original aspects of the structure and that contractors ignored expert advice. Madame John's Legacy, the historic house at 632 Dumaine...
NOLA.com
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers
The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 6
The Grammy-winning pianist and Kenner native, performed last week at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner. The White House hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, who the next day went on to tour Batiste’s old stomping grounds in New Orleans. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden said.
NOLA.com
Letters: Hospital partnership will position New Orleans to thrive
As a native New Orleanian born and raised in the 9th Ward, I love this town and am committed to making our community a better place to live. That’s why I’m thrilled to support the proposed partnership between Tulane University and LCMC Health. These two anchor institutions have long track records of success, and they share a vision of bringing the best of community health care and academic medicine to patients.
NOLA.com
District Attorney Jason Williams fights payouts for wrongfully convicted defendants
Two lawsuits filed by wrongfully convicted men against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in the last year are forcing District Attorney Jason Williams to confront the potential financial risks of his push to right past wrongs. Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith, who served a combined 42 years in prison...
NOLA.com
NEWS ROUNDUP: Coroner and parish could be headed back to court; locals named to state boards
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston lost a round in his court case to regain control of his agency's property, with a judge refusing late last month to make the parish government return the assets. Preston filed suit in July to make Parish President Mike Cooper comply with a 2021...
NOLA.com
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
NOLA.com
Carnival Valor crewmember airlifted from cruise ship, taken to Marrero hospital
A crewmember from the Carnival Valor cruise ship was airlifted to a Jefferson Parish hospital over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The cruise ship was on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur on Saturday night when officials said a 29-year-old female employee became in need of immediate medical care.
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Liberty Bank's Alden McDonald says New Orleans East deserves investment
A lot has changed in the 50 years since Alden McDonald Sr. founded New Orleans-based Liberty Bank, which he has grown into the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S. But Black borrowers continue to face many challenges, including securing loans in the first place and finding enough equity to build small businesses into large ones. Meanwhile, New Orleans East, where his bank is based, has been unfairly tarnished as a place not worthy of investment, he said — something that he's fought to change.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
NOLA.com
Hogs for the Cause releases music lineup for spring 2023 event
Hogs for the Cause released the music lineup for its 15th event, which will be held at the UNO Lakefront in spring 2023. Headliners include St. Paul and the Broken Bones and the Devon Allman Project performing with guests JoHo Hermann of Widespread Panic, George Porter Jr. and Anders Osborne.
NOLA.com
Chickie Wah Wah reopens Dec. 7 with Mid-City celebration
Mid-City music venue Chickie Wah Wah officially reopens Wednesday, Dec. 7. The small club initially closed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through New Orleans, and owner Dale Triguero’s sudden death in July 2021 threw the venue’s future into uncertainty. The club briefly reopened last fall, but the intention still was to ultimately sell the business, a plan Triguero had been working on before his death.
NOLA.com
Hobby Lobby buys historic church on Magazine Street, plans to give it away
Hobby Lobby Stores has acquired the vacant and blighted former Valence Street Baptist Church. But the retail chain isn't planning to place one of its big box craft stores in the heart of Uptown. Rather, the Oklahoma-based company will lease the church in the 4300 block of Magazine to a...
NOLA.com
Giant balloons a hit at Children's Hospital Holiday Parade, but Rudolph had rough ride
With 24 major floats and beaucoup bands, dance troupes and marching clubs among them, the first Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade was quite a spectacle Saturday. Clocking in at more than two hours, it certainly exceeded the scale of many a Mardi Gras season parade. The cheering crowds, flying...
NOLA.com
Tulane's Phi Gamma Delta fraternity faces suspension after anti-gay slur
Tulane University placed Phi Gamma Delta on interim suspension last week after a document circulated that shows the fraternity used an anti-gay slur in a spreadsheet to reference several students undergoing fraternity recruitment. University spokesman Mike Strecker called the comments “reprehensible and counter to our core values.”. “They are...
