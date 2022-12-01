Read full article on original website
Related
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Jumped 22% in November
Shares of the lawn care specialist gained in spite of a weak earnings report.
Biden celebrates giant TSMC semiconductor project
President Joe Biden flies Tuesday to Arizona to celebrate the mammoth expansion of a Taiwanese semiconductor plant, citing the project as proof the United States is finally breaking dangerous dependency on foreign manufacturers for the vital component. The plant expansion -- coming on top of other significant microchip manufacturing projects dotted around the country -- is part of an overall plan by the Biden administration to shift the center of gravity in the increasingly strategic, global industry.
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
Comments / 0