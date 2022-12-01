ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 6

The Grammy-winning pianist and Kenner native, performed last week at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner. The White House hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, who the next day went on to tour Batiste’s old stomping grounds in New Orleans. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden said.
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers

The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
From the Files of The Farmer

With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
Letters: Hospital partnership will position New Orleans to thrive

As a native New Orleanian born and raised in the 9th Ward, I love this town and am committed to making our community a better place to live. That’s why I’m thrilled to support the proposed partnership between Tulane University and LCMC Health. These two anchor institutions have long track records of success, and they share a vision of bringing the best of community health care and academic medicine to patients.
St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections

Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
Talking Business: Liberty Bank's Alden McDonald says New Orleans East deserves investment

A lot has changed in the 50 years since Alden McDonald Sr. founded New Orleans-based Liberty Bank, which he has grown into the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S. But Black borrowers continue to face many challenges, including securing loans in the first place and finding enough equity to build small businesses into large ones. Meanwhile, New Orleans East, where his bank is based, has been unfairly tarnished as a place not worthy of investment, he said — something that he's fought to change.
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
'Toon Time is Here: Christmas shows based on 'Grinch' and 'Charlie Brown' come to downtown stages

A duo of classic holiday cartoons will take to the stages of downtown New Orleans in the coming days in live professional productions with a Christmas flair. Transformed into live musicals, "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will get audiences into the festive spirit at the Saenger and Orpheum theaters, respectively.
