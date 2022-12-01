Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
PHOTOS: Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Parade in Old Town
It was an unseasonably warm 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3) in Old Town for the Campagna Center’s 51st Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. The parade is one of the most popular events in the city, bringing thousands of participants, including Irish dancers, historic reenactors and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums. It is considered the highlight of a weekend full of events.
Old Town Christmas tree sale helps fundraise for police department’s youth camp
If you’re still looking for a Christmas tree, buying at one spot in Old Town could also help send kids to a local youth camp run by the Alexandria Police Department. Proceeds from an ongoing Christmas Tree sale at 110 Callahan Drive — just outside Alexandria’s Union Station and the King Street Metro station — will help send kids to the Alexandria Police Youth Camp.
Police called after ‘altercations’ at Alexandria City High School
(Updated at 5 p.m.) Police responded to “student altercations” today at Alexandria City High School’s Minnie Howard campus but the incidents did not result in a lockdown, the school’s principal wrote in an email to parents on Monday afternoon. Three juveniles were arrested for obstruction of...
Policy change could bring more electric vehicle chargers to Old Town
Old Town could be getting a little more wired with a new policy change that would make it easier for private property owners to install electric vehicle charging stations. The new proposal, scheduled for discussion at the Wednesday (Dec. 7) meeting of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR), would allow city staff to approve electric vehicle charging stations, which currently require a full BAR hearing.
