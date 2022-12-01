TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 18, the NFL announced Monday. Fox will broadcast the game. The Times-Picayune and Advocate initially reported last month that the Falcons-Saints game would be Saturday, Dec. 17. The date of the game had been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May.

