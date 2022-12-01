Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
ACC Championship in Charlotte draws best crowd since 2019
CHARLOTTE — The ACC Football Championship Game this weekend attracted its largest crowd since 2019, with announced attendance of 64,115 for Clemson’s 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. Last year, Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 45-21 in the championship game. Attendance was 57,856. Stadium...
NOLA.com
LSU star receiver Kayshon Boutte has made a decision on his future with the Tigers
Star LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced Monday evening he will return for his senior season in 2023 instead of leaving for the NFL, a decision that could help boost his draft stock again and give the Tigers another loaded crop of wide receivers. Boutte entered the year as a...
Deion Sanders encourages Colorado players to transfer in first team meeting: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me’
During his first meeting as head coach, Deion Sanders encouraged members of his team to enter the NCAA transfer portal to make room for the players he’ll be bringing with him to Colorado including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Going off the rails on Saints-Bucs, CFP argument on 'Bayou Bets'
When host Zach Ewing cracked open a beer less than a minute into Monday's episode of "Bayou Bets," you knew it would be a wild show. The twice-weekly sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com and the Bayou Bets YouTube page served as a preview for Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for which the Bucs are 3-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Georgia's Jalen Carter picks up LSU QB Jayden Daniels like a child on a sack
The Georgia football team caught all the breaks in the first half of the SEC title game, and the Bulldogs closed out the second quarter on a dominant note with the help of a sack of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels by Georgia star defensive tackle Jalen Carter. On the sack,...
NOLA.com
For late bloomer Trey Murphy, NBA dream seemed unlikely to everyone but him
In third grade, Trey Murphy was given a homework assignment. Murphy and his classmates were learning about Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. They were asked to articulate their own ambitions. On a 3-by-5-inch index card, Murphy wrote that he wanted to drive a...
NOLA.com
Week 15 game between Saints and Falcons scheduled for Dec. 18, NFL announces
TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 18, the NFL announced Monday. Fox will broadcast the game. The Times-Picayune and Advocate initially reported last month that the Falcons-Saints game would be Saturday, Dec. 17. The date of the game had been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May.
Comments / 0