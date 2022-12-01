Read full article on original website
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market – minister
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign minister on Monday said his country had given a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets. The statement comes after a Reuters reported last week that Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil’s Lula, discuss democracy, climate change
BRASILIA (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula’s top foreign policy advisor said. Former foreign minister Celso...
Germany’s Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up for democratic...
Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden’s extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a “good start”, but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported...
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto...
Israeli intelligence general sees Iran regime surviving protests
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A top Israeli intelligence analyst said on Monday that Iran’s clerical rulers were likely to survive protests that have swept the country for weeks, and predicted they could stay in power for years to come. “The repressive Iranian regime will, it seems, manage to survive...
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
Missile fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border – local media
CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldovan police on Monday found fragments of a missile that came down in a region of northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine, state information portal Prima Sursa quoted the police as saying. Moldovan authorities did not immediately comment publicly on the incident, which was reported...
Monday’s EU-US trade talks overshadowed by tax concerns on climate measure
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Reuters) – Top European Union officials intend to complain loudly to their U.S. counterparts at a trade meeting on Monday about the bloc’s electric vehicles being cut off from tax credits in U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature climate law. The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology...
Biden wants energy permitting attached to defense spending bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden wants a bill to speed energy permitting attached to the annual defense policy spending legislation that Congress is considering, the White House said on Monday. (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Biden administration working with Congress on ‘deterrence’ over Taiwan – White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Monday that the U.S. administration is continuing to work with Congress on ways to “reinforce deterrence” against any changes to the status of Taiwan. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre did not detail specifics or lay out the administration’s view on Taiwan...
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia’s Kursk region
(Reuters) – A drone has struck an airfield in the Russian region of Kursk bordering Ukraine, setting fire to an oil storage tank, the regional governor said on Tuesday. “There were no casualties. The fire is localised. All emergency services are working at the site,” Governor Roman Starovoyt said on the Telegram messaging app.
White House asks Republicans to condemn Trump remarks on U.S. Constitution
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Monday condemned Donald Trump’s weekend remarks that called for suspension of constitutional rules, and urged more Republicans to come forward to rebuke the former president. “Every President and every member of Congress swears to ‘defend’ the Constitution of the United States,”...
Canada to provide C$15 million for Ukraine demining
(Reuters) – Canada on Monday said it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war. Canada is providing bomb suits to help...
Bulgaria presses doubters before vote on Schengen zone entry
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev on Monday said the Netherlands was opposing Bulgaria’s bid to join the EU’s passport-free Schengen travel region, ahead of a meeting of Europe’s home affairs ministers this week to discuss the matter. EU members states Bulgaria, Croatia and...
Sudan’s political strife
(Reuters) – Sudan’s military and a coalition of civilian parties have signed a framework deal aimed at ending a political standoff created by a military coup in October 2021. The deal could revive a transition that began with the 2019 overthrow of autocratic former leader Omar al-Bashir. Below...
Nigeria’s Tinubu says presidential vote to test democratic gains
LAGOS (Reuters) – Ruling party presidential candidate Bola Tinubu said on Monday Nigeria’s February election would be a significant step in consolidating democratic gains at a time when some other governments in the region have been ousted by military coups. In a country with a long history of...
