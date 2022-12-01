Shopify CEO Follows Elon Musk Example, Tells Media Activist To Leave

Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly considered exporting China-made electric vehicles to US and Canada as early as next year.

Elon Musk, a billionaire, praised Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify for standing up to leftist hordes who tried to intimidate the company into removing the Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok from its online marketplace.

Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke

Shopify’s CEO, Tobi Lutke, stated that the business would not remove Libs of Tik Tok from its platform because it had not broken any rules.

By repeating movies and other content posted by lefties on social media, the account managed by Chaya Raichik mocks and exposes them. Lutke asserted that his business will not yield to any “bad faith narrative” being carelessly peddled by corporate media to attack particular demographics.

Elon Musk Praises Lutke

The Canadian billionaire tweeted on Saturday, “Shopify has a public acceptable use policy and a systematic process to implement it. “Pressure organizations on both sides occasionally attempt to influence it, and CBC needs to see through that, not amplifying ill faith narrative.

The Shopify founder was responding to a Twitter tirade by left-wing activist Nandini Jammi, who runs a watchdog for advertising that targets conservatives, and shared a CBC article about the Libs of Tik Tok decision. Jammi is a target of the organization. Jammi, whose claim to fame is driving Breitbart and Fox News’ sponsors into bankruptcy, falsely claimed in her rant that Lutke had “stepped in personally to safeguard Shopify accounts tied to terrorism & bloodshed.

The tweet suggested a connection between Libs of Tik Tok and “terrorism and violence.” Because it exposes and denounces the left’s toxic exaltation of transgenderism, the lionization of sex-change surgery for children, and the normalizing of drag queen story hours for toddlers, the account has been regularly attacked.

Lutke’s defiant attitude against censorship and cancel mobs prompted Elon Musk to tweet a response. Lutke was praised by Libs of Tik Tok, who called his boldness a “master class on how to respond to woke media activists.”