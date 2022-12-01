Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Euro zone retail sales weaker than expected in Oct
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales were slightly weaker than expected in October, data showed on Monday, dipping more than forecast in a sign of weakening consumer demand that could herald the onset of the expected technical recession. The European Union’s statistics office said retail sales in the...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country’s recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus. Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in...
104.1 WIKY
Foxconn expects full production at COVID-hit China plant late December to early January -source
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple supplier Foxconn expects to see full production resume at a COVID-hit China plant around late December to early January, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Monday, after unrest at a major iPhone factory in China’s Zhengzhou. Foxconn and the local government are...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
104.1 WIKY
Norway companies see weaker outlook, central bank survey shows
OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian companies see a further deterioration in their outlook for the next six months, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. “Looking ahead, contacts expect lower activity owing to rapidly rising prices and costs, higher interest rates and a decline in new public sector orders,” the central bank said in a statement.
104.1 WIKY
Toronto home prices fall 1% in November; down roughly 19% from peak
TORONTO (Reuters) – Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell in November as rapidly rising interest rates weighed on the city’s once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Tuesday. The average price of a GTA home fell to C$1.08...
104.1 WIKY
UK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog on Tuesday proposed tougher rules for approving financial promotions after a sharp rise in misleading marketing online. Currently, marketing information can be approved by a firm regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) without its direct nod. But under the new measures,...
104.1 WIKY
EU antitrust regulators charge Deutsche Bank, Rabobank over bond cartel
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday charged Deutsche Bank and Rabobank with taking part in a government bond cartel. The European Commission said the two banks coordinated pricing and trading strategies on euro-denominated sovereign, SSA (supra-sovereign, foreign sovereign, sub-sovereign/agency), covered and government guaranteed bonds between 2005-2016. It...
104.1 WIKY
China reports 28,062 new COVID cases for Dec 5 vs 30,014 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 28,062 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 5, of which 5,046 were symptomatic and 23,016 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 30,014 new cases a day earlier – 4,318 symptomatic and 25,696 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately....
104.1 WIKY
Airlines to return to profitability in 2023 – IATA
GENEVA (Reuters) – The airline industry will become profitable again next year for the first time since 2019 as a snapback in air travel continues following nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions, an industry association said on Tuesday. Airlines lost tens of billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese capital prepares for ‘life again’ as lockdowns lift across country
(Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing dropped the need for people to show negative COVID tests to enter supermarkets and offices on Tuesday, the latest in an easing of curbs across the country following last month’s historic protests. “Beijing readies itself for life again” read a headline in...
104.1 WIKY
China’s COVID-19 policy in flux
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is set to announce new measures to further ease some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters, with investors cheering the prospect of changes after widespread protests and mounting economic damage. The zero-COVID policy to stamp out transmission...
104.1 WIKY
Samsung, LG plan multi-billion-dollar additional investment in Vietnam
HANOI (Reuters) – South Korean electronics giants Samsung and LG plan to pour billions of dollars of additional investment into Vietnam, state media reports and the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after Samsung cut smartphone production in Vietnam twice this year in response to weaker global...
104.1 WIKY
Norwegian online grocery firm Oda raises $151 million as value declines
OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian online grocery firm Oda said on Tuesday it had raised 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($151 million) in a round of funding from investment companies Kinnevik, Verdane and Summa Equity. The latest funding valued Oda at 3.5 billion crowns, less than half the 7.5 billion it...
104.1 WIKY
Beijing Capital Airport drops negative COVID test requirement from Tuesday
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing Capital International Airport no longer requires a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to terminals, starting from Tuesday, state media said. Entrants do not need to provide a certificate of a negative nucleic acid test, the Beijing News, a newspaper owned by the Chinese...
104.1 WIKY
World Bank approves Sri Lanka’s concessional funding request
COLOMBO (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s request to access concessional financing from the International Development Association so as to help stabilise its economy, the lender said on Tuesday. Soaring inflation, a weakening currency and low foreign exchange reserves have left the island nation...
104.1 WIKY
Oil tanker jam forms off Turkey after start of Russian oil price cap – FT
(Reuters) – A traffic jam of oil tankers is forming off the coast of Turkey after the start of the cap on prices of Russian crude, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The report said four oil industry executives said Turkey had demanded new proof of full insurance coverage for any vessels navigating its straits in light of the Russian oil price cap.
104.1 WIKY
Monday’s EU-US trade talks overshadowed by tax concerns on climate measure
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Reuters) – Top European Union officials intend to complain loudly to their U.S. counterparts at a trade meeting on Monday about the bloc’s electric vehicles being cut off from tax credits in U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature climate law. The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology...
104.1 WIKY
Will the Fed ‘raise and hold’ rates? Traders bet they will not
(Reuters) – Federal Reserve policymakers have all but promised to dial down the pace of their interest rate hikes next week, and over coming months feel their way to a policy rate high enough to push down on inflation, but not so high as to crash the economy. Once...
104.1 WIKY
ECB to hike again but “very close” to neutral rates – Herodotou
LONDON (Reuters) – European Central Bank interest rates will go up again but are now “very near” their neutral level, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday. “We are very near the neutral rate. There will be I think another hike or hikes,” Herodotou, Cyprus’ ECB Governing...
Comments / 0