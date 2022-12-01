Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Saudi Arabia set to host 2027 Asian Cup after India withdraws bid
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia is the sole remaining bidder to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India’s federation withdrew its bid, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday. The AFC’s executive committee shortlisted bids from India and Saudi Arabia in October after Qatar pulled out of the...
Soccer-Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France
AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – England spent little time celebrating Sunday’s 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal before turning their thoughts to an intimidating quarter-final next Saturday against reigning champions France and current tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe. “We have a brilliant tie, haven’t we?” said England coach...
Soccer-Neymar and Danilo back with Brazil against South Korea
DOHA (Reuters) -Brazil forward Neymar will start for the five-times champions in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea on Monday after recovering from an ankle injury. Full back Danilo was also cleared to play and will start on the left side of defence, as both Alex Sandro and...
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto...
Bulgaria presses doubters before vote on Schengen zone entry
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev on Monday said the Netherlands was opposing Bulgaria’s bid to join the EU’s passport-free Schengen travel region, ahead of a meeting of Europe’s home affairs ministers this week to discuss the matter. EU members states Bulgaria, Croatia and...
India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market – minister
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign minister on Monday said his country had given a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets. The statement comes after a Reuters reported last week that Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running.
Ghana’s Swoove says set to deliver growth after startup contest
ACCRA (Reuters) – As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra’s back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove’s founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather...
