NOLA.com

LSU opens as Citrus Bowl favorites over Purdue; see betting odds

The LSU Tigers have their bowl locked in, and the oddsmakers are liking their chances against the Purdue Boilermakers. LSU will be facing Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, and the early betting line has the Tigers as 5.5-point favorites. LSU and Purdue have had similar seasons, as they both qualified...
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: Georgia manhandled an LSU team that cost itself with its own mistakes

ATLANTA — Jalen Carter, Georgia’s massive defensive tackle who is large enough to draw other players into his orbit with his gravitational pull, wrapped up Jayden Daniels, hoisted the LSU quarterback in the air with his left arm like he was lugging a sack of potatoes and made a No. 1 signal with his right index finger.
NOLA.com

Retired Madisonville librarian Lillie Butler publishes first book

Lillie Butler spent her whole life surrounded by words and pictures. Now she has her own story to tell. Butler, who retired from the Madisonville library after 35 years in 2019 at age 82, has authored her first novel, “Mae’s Journey.” It is being printed by Archway Publishing, a division of Simon and Schuster, and should be out before Christmas.
NOLA.com

In honoring a mother's memory, a Lafayette bar brings holiday cheer to hundreds

At McMillan's Pub in Lafayette, the idea of festive cheer goes further than just hanging up a few decorations. Toward the end of the year it's not unusual to see a regular with a drink of choice close at hand doing something rarely seen in a neighborhood bar — wrapping Christmas presents.

