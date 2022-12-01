ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ohio State a contender for top prospect in the Transfer Portal

247Sports reported on Tuesday evening that standout Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II was going to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the talented defensive back did that Wednesday morning. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Syracuse were the programs that immediately reached out. As the day went on, talking...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Iowa in Jimmy V Classic

Duke returns to Cameron North tonight, as the program makes its (at least) annual pilgrimage to play at the Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils will face off against the 6-1 Iowa Hawkeyes as part of the Jimmy V Classic, their second game against a Big Ten opponent this year and the last nonconference game against a Quadrant One opponent. Vegas odds have the Blue Devils as slight favorites at 2.5 points (a line that opened at 3.5 points initially but has been bet down).
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Coppin State vs. NC State basketball

RALEIGH, N.C. -- All of the positive vibes surrounding NC State men's basketball have seemingly dissipated for the fanbase after a poor shooting night that resulted in a 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh at home. The Wolfpack went from a 7-1 team with two quality wins and its only loss on a neutral court against Kansas to 0-1 in ACC play with a bad loss at home to Pittsburgh.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 15 Duke vs. Iowa

Iowa will travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 on the season, while the Blue Devils are 8-2. Here is more information on the contest. Tip: 8:30 PM...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Ohio State's Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal

The transfer portal is officially open beginning on Monday. A number of players from around the country had already announced their intent to transfer, but Monday marks the day they can officially put their names in the portal and begin to be contacted by other programs. Until Monday, no Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: Latest Ohio State intrigue on Playoff, Portal, Personnel

Playoff preparation. Portal permutations. Personnel on the move. It's nuts right now in college football and Columbus is hardly spared the craziness. Ohio State is preparing for Georgia in a Peach Bowl/CFP semifinal, while seeing its roster change and transfer targets emerge ... as staffers come and go?. Who better...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news

Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

247Sports

63K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy