Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Piening reflects on three Ohio State game day visits and how welcome he felt
Caden Piening reflects on three Ohio State game day visits and how welcome he felt and how well he was treated.
Ohio State a contender for top prospect in the Transfer Portal
247Sports reported on Tuesday evening that standout Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II was going to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the talented defensive back did that Wednesday morning. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Syracuse were the programs that immediately reached out. As the day went on, talking...
How to Watch: Duke vs Iowa in Jimmy V Classic
Duke returns to Cameron North tonight, as the program makes its (at least) annual pilgrimage to play at the Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils will face off against the 6-1 Iowa Hawkeyes as part of the Jimmy V Classic, their second game against a Big Ten opponent this year and the last nonconference game against a Quadrant One opponent. Vegas odds have the Blue Devils as slight favorites at 2.5 points (a line that opened at 3.5 points initially but has been bet down).
How to Watch: Coppin State vs. NC State basketball
RALEIGH, N.C. -- All of the positive vibes surrounding NC State men's basketball have seemingly dissipated for the fanbase after a poor shooting night that resulted in a 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh at home. The Wolfpack went from a 7-1 team with two quality wins and its only loss on a neutral court against Kansas to 0-1 in ACC play with a bad loss at home to Pittsburgh.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 15 Duke vs. Iowa
Iowa will travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 on the season, while the Blue Devils are 8-2. Here is more information on the contest. Tip: 8:30 PM...
Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
Ohio State's Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal
The transfer portal is officially open beginning on Monday. A number of players from around the country had already announced their intent to transfer, but Monday marks the day they can officially put their names in the portal and begin to be contacted by other programs. Until Monday, no Ohio...
BM5: Latest Ohio State intrigue on Playoff, Portal, Personnel
Playoff preparation. Portal permutations. Personnel on the move. It's nuts right now in college football and Columbus is hardly spared the craziness. Ohio State is preparing for Georgia in a Peach Bowl/CFP semifinal, while seeing its roster change and transfer targets emerge ... as staffers come and go?. Who better...
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
How to Watch: No. 9 Arkansas vs. UNC-Greensboro channel, stream, game time
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.) as they take on the UNC-Greensboro Spartans in just the second meeting between the two programs. Arkansas picked up an 89-74 victory over the Spartans in their lone meeting back in December of 2001. “I think...
