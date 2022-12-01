ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk town manager search down to five finalists: Board could make announcement soon

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine — With five finalists in consideration, town Select Board Vice Chair Kortney Nedeau said on Wednesday the town could soon make an announcement about the status of the town manager search.

“I would expect something in the coming weeks to be announced publicly about where the board is at in the hiring process,” Nedeau said.

The new town manager is slated to start next month, according to a timeline posted on the town’s website. On Wednesday, Nedeau said that date might be pushed back, but expressed hope the process is on track.

“We’re hopeful that we can keep things on schedule as much as possible,” she said.

The town received more than 50 resumes from applicants during the recruitment process this past summer, according to Nedeau. The five finalists are Joshua Avila, Heather Balser, Marguerite Fleming, David Johnston, and Peter Joseph.

None of the finalists are local to Kennebunk, according to Nedeau. Town employees were eligible to apply for the position, she added, though due to privacy restrictions she could not say whether any had.

Holiday happenings in southern Maine:Christmas Prelude to the lighting of the Nubble

Public Services Director Bryan Laverriere has been serving as interim town manager since early October. Laverriere made it known at the time of his selection that he was not interested in serving in the position on an official, permanent basis.

Nedeau praised Laverriere, saying he has been doing a “fantastic job” with managing the town government.

The successful candidate will succeed Michael Pardue, who served as Kennebunk’s town manager for six years. Pardue announced his intention to step down in January, adding that he would stay on board until November to help, if needed, as the town began the new budget season. Originally, Pardue stated that he was going to retire but later took a job to become the town manager in Wells.

The Select Board held a special meeting on Tuesday that included an executive session with Laverriere and Human Resources Director Jeri Sheldon to “discuss or consider the employment of an individual,” according to the agenda for the evening.

‘Ideas worth spreading’TEDx Talk coming to York Beach

Upon emerging from the executive session, the board did not make any kind of announcement or cast a vote, according to Kathy Nolette, the administrative assistant to the interim town manager.

Given that discussions on Tuesday took place during an executive session, it cannot be publicly confirmed whether the board, Laverriere, and Sheldon did indeed discuss the town manager vacancy and who will fill it. However, the wording of the agenda item on Tuesday did mirror that of an executive session on Nov. 17, during which the Select Board and others did meet with finalists for the position, according to the draft minutes from the special meeting that day.

According to those minutes, the special meeting lasted all day, from a little after 8 a.m. until around 6:30 p.m. The Select Board went into executive session with consultant Mark McDaniel, of Strategic Government Resources, the Texas-based firm hired to conduct the search; Town Attorney Alyssa Tibbetts; and panels comprised of municipal staff and citizens.

Throughout the day, the five finalists all met individually with the group. As well, they spent time touring the community with town employees, according to Nedeau.

Residents had an opportunity to engage with the finalists during a meet-and-greet in the town hall auditorium on Nov. 16. According to Nedeau, each of the finalists introduced themselves on stage and then mingled with the 70 or so residents in attendance.

Nadeau said town officials have focused on making the search as transparent to the public as possible.

Select Board thanks former town manager Michael Pardue for service

At the Select Board’s meeting on Nov. 22, Schulte read from a prepared statement, saying that the town’s staff thanked Pardue for his leadership and service during the past six years. Schulte said Pardue was a dedicated leader who offered support at all levels of the local government.

“He cultivated a wonderful workplace culture that prioritized the well-being of employees, while encouraging support, trust, and respect,” Schulte said, reading from a prepared statement.

Schulte said town staff members often could be heard referring to working for the local government as “being like family.”

“That is a testament to how he treats his colleagues,” Schulte said. “Mike has been a pleasure to work with and will be greatly missed. We wish Mike well in his future endeavors.”

Later in the meeting, Selectperson Bill Ward also thanked Pardue for “all the hard work that he did.”

