Troutman Christmas Parade marches on despite Saturday's rain
To see more photos from the Troutman Christmas Parade please see Page A8 and online at www.statesville.com or Facebook. A little bit of rain didn’t stop the Troutman Christmas Parade on Saturday. Folks brought their rain gear and gathered in Troutman to watch high school bands, pageant queens and youth football champs ride in the annual event.
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Did you know that for every one dog adopted, Iredell County Animal Services may receive two to four (or more) times that number in the same day, if there is space for them? And there are lots of days that no dogs are adopted and they still may receive a number of homeless dogs each day.
Celebrate 'Down Home Christmas in the 'Ville' with Sister Sadie
Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 season continues with Sister Sadie on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School. This five-member band was selected as the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year. The group has been featured as one of 24 acts in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museums’ “American Currents: State of the Music” exhibit. Other performers honored include Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, ]ohn Prine and Billy Strings.
Troutman Elementary students take part in diabetes awareness, give thanks challenges
To mark November as American Diabetes Month, the Fuel Up To Play 60 Leadership Team at Troutman Elementary School decided to challenge each class to take the Give Thanks and Do Planks, Diabetes Awareness Challenge. Classes completed the challenge by reading the daily diabetes fact, completing the plank exercise and...
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Dec. 5-11, 1997. Obit Howard Augustus Moore, 78. “He was a member of First Baptist Church and was the retired owner and operator of Moore’s Diner. He attended Iredell County Schools and served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific.” (12/5)
A look back 80+ years ago makes Thanksgiving Day more meaningful
Judy and I hope you had a very fine Thanksgiving last Thursday, complete with friends and relatives, a great meal, and so forth. And we especially hope you kept in mind, and in your prayers, the people around the world who did not have much to be thankful for, such as the people in Ukraine and those in refugee camps.
WATCH NOW: Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell sworn in for third term Monday
Campbell was sworn in by Iredell County Superior Court Judge Will Long as Campbell’s wife, Stacy, sons Graham and Lawson, and daughter Addison stood at his side. The sanctuary at Beulah Baptist Church also was filled with Campbell’s work family, as many of the deputies, detention officers and civilian personnel also were sworn in by Long.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
WATCH NOW: Wilhelm recognized with third Stallings Lifetime Veterans Achievement Award
And one of the cornerstones of the military funeral detail in Iredell County for many years was Joe Stallings, a career Army man, and in 2014, an award was established in his honor recognizing extraordinary efforts by a veteran in the community. Stallings was the first recipient of that award.
It’s beginning to look a lot like ... flu season!
Giving and receiving gifts with friends and family is fun during the holidays, but you may come home from your holiday party with more than you bargained for. With holiday gatherings and yuletide cheer comes sneezes, coughs, and fevers. So, what exactly is the flu and what can you do...
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
New Iredell County commissioners sworn in
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners swore in its recently elected members Monday morning, as Bert Connolly joined Brad Stroud Sr. and Gene Houpe on the governing body. “It was an honor to be put in this position by the voters. Regardless if you’re Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated, we have a very important job to do, and we’re going to get that job done with common sense,” Connolly said. “It’s down to business tomorrow night, and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”
Iredell Sheriff's deputies locate concealed body
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives following up on a missing persons report found a body off Parkertown Road near Troutman on Thursday and the death is being investigated as a homicide, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said a missing persons report was filed Thursday concerning an individual who had...
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Iredell girls earn long-awaited victory
MAIDEN— Brooklyn Gibson’s double-double Friday night helped West Iredell turn back Maiden 53-51 and snap a 31-game losing streak. Gibson tossed in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors (1-4). Sierra Bridges also produced a double-double for West Iredell, which trailed29-25 at halftime. She scored...
Clemson rolls past North Carolina in ACC football championship game in Charlotte
Clemson has made its way back to the top of the mountain in the ACC. The ninth-ranked Tigers mauled the 23rd-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels 39-10 in front of nearly 65,000 fans in the ACC championship game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Tigers won...
