ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Keeping Florida safe: How do I protect myself from a land or rental scam?

By Kate Cimini, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKMSu_0jTYlDbf00

Floridians are being victimized by scammers who falsely list lots or homes online at low prices to make some quick cash.

Even people who aren't renting, buying or selling can be victimized if a scammer fraudulently lists their property for sale, tangling them up in litigation to prove their land or home truly belongs to them.

While Florida is the third most populous state, it is the second most defrauded state behind only California, according to the FBI. Data shows there has been a steady increase in real estate or rental scam losses reported by victims over the last three years.

Buyer beware:Scammers falsely listing Florida real estate without owners' permission

Florida real estate agents say that although they have a number of safeguards in place to ensure listings are real and verifiable, “scammers are getting smarter.”

How to avoid land or rental scams

Rent and land scams are rampant in parts of the country with hot housing or rental markets, according to the FBI. Data shows that places like Florida and Texas, which have grown significantly in population over the past couple of years, are seeing an increase in fraudulent and predatory listings.

Frequently, people moving from another area will be less familiar with pricing or availability, and find themselves tangled up in a scam and without a place to live.

“We have seen a significant increase in the amount of money being lost by people who are desperate for a good deal. Scammers are cashing in on renters who need to act quickly for fear of missing out, and it’s costing consumers thousands of dollars, and in some cases, leaving them stranded,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston DivisionJoseph R. Bonavolonta in a June press release.

But how can you avoid being taken advantage of?

Here are some quick tips on how to spot or avoid a land or rental scam, per the FBI Boston division:

  • Do not wire funds to people you do not know.
  • Do not put money towards a house or apartment you have not seen.
  • Confirm the identity of the landlord by researching public records to find out who owns the property you are seeking to rent or purchase.
  • Do not fill out applications online until you have met directly with the property manager.
  • Know local rental prices.
  • Look for online reviews, references, and testimonials from past inhabitants.
  • Be wary if a potential tenant wants to rent property sight unseen.
  • Be wary if a potential renter says they are out of town and will send you a cashiers’ check.
  • Be wary if a potential landlord says he is out of the country and wants the rent sent to a foreign account.
  • Do not accept overpayment for properties. If you receive a check for more than the specified amount, return it. Do not deposit it.
  • If you find yourself the target or victim of a rental scam, stop all contact immediately, and if you have already sent money, it is extremely important to report any transfer of funds to your financial institution and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Kate Cimini is an investigative journalist covering Florida. Share your story at (239) 207-9369 or email kcimini@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

These Are the Cities Home Buyers Are Moving to Most

It’s moving season until Big City prices drop. A record number of people are looking to move cities due to housing costs. Home buyers are paying special attention to cities in California and Florida. Rising mortgage interest rates are no joke. They've doubled this past year, sending monthly mortgage...
ARIZONA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America

Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
PINEHURST, NC
Pensacola News Journal

Escambia County looks to recoup cost of court challenges from community activist

Escambia County is looking to recover attorney's fees from community activist Jacqueline Rogers over her latest challenge to an opt out of the county's Optional Sector Plan. Escambia County granted an opt-out request for a 100-acre property on U.S. Highway 29 near Rogers' neighborhood north of Cantonment in September. Administrative Law Judge Gary Early...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

1 In 12 Mortgaged Homes Bought In 2022 Fall Underwater

Black Knight says the housing market correction has only just begun. 80% of major markets have now begun to see prices come off their peaks. Of the 450K mortgaged homes underwater at the end of the third quarter, nearly 60% are loans originated in 2022. More than 250K borrowers who...
The News-Press

The News-Press

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy