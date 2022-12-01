ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

50+ best gifts for men

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It doesn’t matter if it’s a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, buying gifts for men can be difficult. Do you get the safe option, such as slippers, or do you go for something a little riskier, like an oil paint set? This comprehensive collection of items was put together by men for men. It covers a broad array of products to help you quickly find the perfect gift for each man on your holiday shopping list this year.
NBC News

The 21 best Hanukkah gifts for everyone on your list

Hanukkah is less than a month away — the holiday, which spans eight nights, starts on Dec. 18 this year. If you’re celebrating or attending a Hanukkah gathering, you may be looking for gifts for the loved ones in your life. Below, we rounded up a handful of ideas that adults and kids (and even pets) would be excited to unwrap.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Trader Joe’s Christmas Must-Haves

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Apartment Therapy

This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.

