Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old faces multiple charges in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto breaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. using cameras to monitor littering, illegal dumping

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November. “Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. As deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots. SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing child in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police is searching for a missing child last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Tuck has curly hair and was seen wearing a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

REAL ID Deadline is Less Than One Year Away

South Carolinians must have a REAL ID in less than one year or they will be turned away from boarding a domestic, commercial flight, entering a secure federal building, or visiting a military installation unless they have another form of federally approved identification. Beginning May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department...
FOX Carolina

Man attacks coworkers after being fired from Upstate restaurant, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said schools were placed on lockdown on Monday morning after a restaurant employee came to work with a gun and attacked his coworkers. Gary Lamar Brown “started threatening and scaring the other employees” after being told his hours were being cut...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

AG: Upstate woman accused of fraud, exploiting nursing home resident

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit (SCMFCU) arrested an Upstate woman for fraud and exploiting a nursing home resident. The attorney general said 56-year-old Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning of Spartanburg was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening. Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m. Turner ran away on foot...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NC man allegedly caught with drugs, guns and a ballistic vest

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Asheville. Deputies said BCAT Agents and SCET Deputies stopped the suspect on Tunnel Road as part of a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

