This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriff's Office new traffic safety unit already showing positive results
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — After listening to the community, the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office started its traffic safety unit. After a month, the unit is already seeing positive results. The unit, made up of two deputies, is responsible for patrolling areas of Anderson Co. that don't have a police...
FOX Carolina
SWAT Team Called to Mayo Drive in Greenville County
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Deputies searching for teen who ran away...
16-year-old faces multiple charges in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto breaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate nurses arrested after allegedly failing to provide care to two nursing home residents
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested two Upstate nurses after they allegedly failed to provide necessary care to maintain the health and safety of two nursing home residents. A joint investigation by the Spartanburg Police...
WYFF4.com
Residents in part of Greenville County asked to shelter in place after reports of shots fired
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Residents in a part of Greenville County are being asked to shelter in place Monday morning as deputies investigate shots fired. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it got reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the area of Mayo Drive in the county. When...
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
Laurens Co. using cameras to monitor littering, illegal dumping
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November. “Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you […]
wspa.com
SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. As deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots. SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing child in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police is searching for a missing child last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Tuck has curly hair and was seen wearing a...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
spartanburg.com
REAL ID Deadline is Less Than One Year Away
South Carolinians must have a REAL ID in less than one year or they will be turned away from boarding a domestic, commercial flight, entering a secure federal building, or visiting a military installation unless they have another form of federally approved identification. Beginning May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department...
FOX Carolina
Man attacks coworkers after being fired from Upstate restaurant, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said schools were placed on lockdown on Monday morning after a restaurant employee came to work with a gun and attacked his coworkers. Gary Lamar Brown “started threatening and scaring the other employees” after being told his hours were being cut...
FOX Carolina
AG: Upstate woman accused of fraud, exploiting nursing home resident
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit (SCMFCU) arrested an Upstate woman for fraud and exploiting a nursing home resident. The attorney general said 56-year-old Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning of Spartanburg was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable...
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening. Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m. Turner ran away on foot...
Man shot in neck while driving in South Carolina, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while driving in Spartanburg County, authorities said. The man was driving on East Blackstock Road when his car was hit by a bullet, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The man drove himself to a local EMS […]
Billions of stimulus money is available to South Carolina homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year as a resident of South Carolina. But here's some great news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested in Buncombe Co.
Three men were arrested and over 100 pounds of drugs following an investigation in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
NC man allegedly caught with drugs, guns and a ballistic vest
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Asheville. Deputies said BCAT Agents and SCET Deputies stopped the suspect on Tunnel Road as part of a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
