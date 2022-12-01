ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas housing market shows slowing since May, report finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For nearly 2 years, the housing market in Southern Nevada continued to break records month after month. However, for most of 2022, the market has cooled down thanks to soaring interest rates. According to Las Vegas Realtors (LVR), the average price of homes sold in...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
8newsnow.com

Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/national-news/dhs-delays-real-id-deadline-another-two-years/. Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
Fox5 KVVU

RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
963kklz.com

Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded

Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas again named ‘most sinful city in America’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In its annual study of the “most sinful cities in America,” website WalletHub found Las Vegas once again takes the top spot. According to WalletHub, in order to determine which cities in the United States are “most sinful,” the website says it compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
Fox5 KVVU

Anthem Country Club expected to save 30,000,000 gallons of water a year with new changes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anthem Country Club just replaced all 18 greens and fairways. That effort is expected to save around 30,000,000 gallons of water a year. “We would not have undertaken the totality of our greens and fairways renovation project were it not for the ongoing water drought conditions in Southern Nevada and throughout the Western United States,” said Shelley Caiazzo, General Manager of Anthem Country Club.
KTNV

Crash on I-15 near Sahara causes lanes to be blocked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC reported a crash Sunday evening on the I-15 near Sahara Avenue. Southbound on the I-15, two left lanes have been blocked. Nevada State Police said the crash does involve injury. Story is developing. KTNV will post more updates when available.
8newsnow.com

Pair sharing bicycle hospitalized; crash closes east valley intersection

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash Saturday in the east valley that critically injured two bicyclists. Two people were riding a single bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East Charleston and North Nellis boulevards, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City police investigate hit-and-run crash Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Boulder City and Nevada State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. According to BCPD, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 95/mile marker 43 in Boulder City. Police said they believe a “maroon-colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the...
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
