The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millions
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas housing market shows slowing since May, report finds
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For nearly 2 years, the housing market in Southern Nevada continued to break records month after month. However, for most of 2022, the market has cooled down thanks to soaring interest rates. According to Las Vegas Realtors (LVR), the average price of homes sold in...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
8newsnow.com
Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/national-news/dhs-delays-real-id-deadline-another-two-years/. Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two...
Fire breaks out at marijuana dispensary in northeast Las Vegas valley
Clark County Fire Department crews were on the scene of a fire investigation at a local marijuana business near Sunrise Manor on Monday evening.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
Fox5 KVVU
RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
963kklz.com
Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded
Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas again named ‘most sinful city in America’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In its annual study of the “most sinful cities in America,” website WalletHub found Las Vegas once again takes the top spot. According to WalletHub, in order to determine which cities in the United States are “most sinful,” the website says it compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
Fox5 KVVU
Anthem Country Club expected to save 30,000,000 gallons of water a year with new changes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anthem Country Club just replaced all 18 greens and fairways. That effort is expected to save around 30,000,000 gallons of water a year. “We would not have undertaken the totality of our greens and fairways renovation project were it not for the ongoing water drought conditions in Southern Nevada and throughout the Western United States,” said Shelley Caiazzo, General Manager of Anthem Country Club.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Taxicab Authority says it’s seeing violent acts against taxi drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Taxicab Authority reports 58 violent crimes against taxi drivers this year, which is slightly up from the 53 reported last year. Now, the Authority is taking steps to help mitigate violent acts against drivers. Unlike Lyft and Uber which can trace passengers, taxi...
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
KTNV
Crash on I-15 near Sahara causes lanes to be blocked
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC reported a crash Sunday evening on the I-15 near Sahara Avenue. Southbound on the I-15, two left lanes have been blocked. Nevada State Police said the crash does involve injury. Story is developing. KTNV will post more updates when available.
Man arrested following discovery of body in desert lot in southeast Las Vegas valley
Metro police have arrested a man following the discovery of a body in a desert lot in the southeast Las Vegas valley.
Fired Las Vegas nurse says hospital terminated her for not getting COVID vaccine due to Pagan beliefs
A former University Medical Center nurse has filed a federal lawsuit against the hospital after she said she was fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine due to her Pagan beliefs, documents filed in court Tuesday said.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposal to rename part of Karen Avenue ‘Liberace Way’ goes to planning commission
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas is home to Frank Sinatra Drive and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, could it soon also be home to Liberace Way? There has been a push for years for local leaders to find a lasting way to honor the iconic Las Vegas performer and they could take the next big step Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
Pair sharing bicycle hospitalized; crash closes east valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash Saturday in the east valley that critically injured two bicyclists. Two people were riding a single bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East Charleston and North Nellis boulevards, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police investigate hit-and-run crash Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Boulder City and Nevada State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. According to BCPD, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 95/mile marker 43 in Boulder City. Police said they believe a “maroon-colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the...
‘Take a closer look,’ Daughter of Buffalo Jim wants further investigation into 2008 death in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2008 death of “Buffalo Jim” in a Las Vegas motel is the topic of an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix, and the daughter of the man is now asking for the case to be reopened. Buffalo Jim, whose name was James Barrier, was known as a wrestling promoter, an […]
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
