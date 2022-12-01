Following a beatdown against Florida A&M on Wednesday the Gators kept the positive momentum rolling with another blowout win, this time taking down Stetson by a score of 89-51. Early in the game the Gators set the tone with their defense and carried that intensity for 40 minutes and when their offense started firing in the second half it turned into a dominant performance. This game likely could have been even more tilted in Florida’s favor but they used the opportunity to go deep into their bench early in the second half which only slowed them down slightly on their way to a gigantic win. After missing Wednesday’s game with a knee injury, wing Will Richard was back which gave the Gators a huge boost, though they were still without point guard Kyle Lofton who is dealing with back spasms.

