Gator Country
Carroll-Jackson building a connection with the Florida Gators’ coaching staff
On Saturday, the Florida Gators coaching staff handed out a new offer to a prospect who is on the rise after impressing coaches during his senior year. Offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson (6-5, 285, Harrisburg, PA. Central Dauphin East) picked up the offer from Florida after talking to the Gators offensive line coaches.
iheart.com
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
Gator Country
Linebacker David Reese will enter the transfer portal
Gator Country has learned that redshirt junior David Reese will enter the transfer portal. Reese took to social media to announce his decision. “First and foremost, I would like to thank god for blessing me with the ability to even play the game of football,” Reese wrote in a Twitter graphic.
Gator Country
Defensive tackle Jalen Lee enters the transfer portal
Gator Country has learned that third year sophomore Jalen Lee has entered the transfer portal. The Louisiana native was a four-star recruit in Florida’s 2020 class. Lee played in five games in his freshman season, totaling two tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. In 2021, Lee played in...
Gator Country
Florida Versus UConn Preview
After taking care of business in a couple of buy games against Florida A&M and Stetson the Gators (6-3) will have their competition dramatically ramp up on Wednesday as they welcome the UConn Huskies (9-0) to town. UConn has been one of the biggest stories of the early college basketball season bludgeoning a number of quality opponents on their way to a perfect record.
Gator Country
Florida vs Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl
It’s Selection Sunday! The Florida Gators will face the Oregon State Beavers in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 17th at 7:30p.m. Florida drew interest from several bowl committees, but ultimately landed a bid in Vegas. The Gators get a chance to play in the brand-new Allegiant Stadium, which cost nearly 2 billion dollars to build.
Gator Country
Gators Dominate Stetson 89-51
Following a beatdown against Florida A&M on Wednesday the Gators kept the positive momentum rolling with another blowout win, this time taking down Stetson by a score of 89-51. Early in the game the Gators set the tone with their defense and carried that intensity for 40 minutes and when their offense started firing in the second half it turned into a dominant performance. This game likely could have been even more tilted in Florida’s favor but they used the opportunity to go deep into their bench early in the second half which only slowed them down slightly on their way to a gigantic win. After missing Wednesday’s game with a knee injury, wing Will Richard was back which gave the Gators a huge boost, though they were still without point guard Kyle Lofton who is dealing with back spasms.
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
