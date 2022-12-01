Read full article on original website
Finastra global survey shows evolution of Open Banking and growing appetite for open finance
Finastra research reveals that Open Banking is now universally and unequivocally regarded as a key part of a bank’s landscape, with 99% of respondents considering it either a ‘must have’ or ‘important’, up from 94% last year. The proportion of global financial institutions that consider it a ‘must have’ has risen to 61%, a notable increase from 2021 (51%).
SEB’s Robert Pehrson on Securing Payments and the Importance of Structured Data
For Sibos 2022, we sat down with Robert Pehrson, the Head of Products and Business Development at the European financial services group, SEB, to discuss the business transition from product ownership to usage and the current transformation in retail and mobile payments. For Pehrson, the introduction of ISO 20022 and...
Nationwide Building Society launches API integration with Smartr365
Following a successful pilot, Nationwide, the world’s largest building society, has today announced an API integration with Smartr365, the UK’s leading end-to-end mortgage platform. The integration of Nationwide’s API solution with the Smartr365 platform means intermediaries can submit customer Decision in Principle (DIP) applications without needing to rekey data in the Nationwide portal.
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance
Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank. Napier will supply Alpian with its full suite of financial crime compliance technology solutions through its intelligent compliance platform,...
Svea Bank Acquires Arex’s Fintech Operation in Finland
AREX Markets, the data-driven FinTech company that drives financing costs down for SMEs and enables them to get paid quicker, has announced the sale of its Finland operations to Swedish payment and financing institution Svea Bank. With the deal, Svea will further strengthen its position as a corporate financier, as...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on the Biggest Challenges in Payments for Financial Institutions
In this segment of The Fintech Show, Nationwide‘s Matt Cox discusses the challenges financial institutions face when transitioning to new payment technology whilst still operating for customers 24/7. For Cox, mass change in payments works best at an industry level – where all FIs agree on what the most important issues to tackle are, whether that be ID verification or Faster Payments.
EXCLUSIVE: “Swiftly conquering the new digital frontier” – Nick Kerigan, Swift in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
How can central bank digital currencies and tokenised assets be effectively integrated into the world’s existing cross-border money flows? We turned to Swift’s Head of Innovation Nick Kerigan for the answer. We’re entering a pivotal period as the payments industry is looking at adopting the data-rich ISO 20022...
(African) Fintech Revenues Could Grow by 8X to Reach $30 Billion by 2025 – Mckinsey & Company
As the fastest-growing start-up industry in Africa, African fintech raised over US$1,3 billion in 2021 alone, the success of fintech companies is being fuelled by several trends, including increasing smartphone ownership, declining internet costs, expanded network coverage, and a young, fast-growing, and rapidly urbanizing population. [ii]. African fintech has a...
Clausematch Announces Partnering With Arbuthnot Latham to Digitise the Policy and Compliance Framework
Clausematch, a technology company developing solutions for regulatory compliance is pleased to announce it has partnered with Arbuthnot Latham, the private and commercial bank, to enable the digital transformation of compliance. As part of the partnership, the firm is adopting Clausematch’s policy management platform to automate and streamline compliance processes.
Allica Bank raises £100m Series C in funding round led by TCV
Allica Bank, the leading fintech SME challenger bank, has announced a £100 million Series C funding round led by global growth technology investor, TCV, with participation from existing investors Warwick Capital Partners and Atalaya Capital Management. With this investment, Allica joins TCV’s impressive roster of portfolio companies, including household...
Fintech OS’s Jo Hawes on the Pace of Change in Banking and the Software Behind It
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we talk to Jo Hawes, the Sales Director at high productivity fintech infrastructure leader, Fintech OS, about customer retention and building ready-to-use agile banking software. For Hawes, market and regulatory demands constantly change in banking, and institutions do not have the time to launch large-scale projects – a granular plug & play approach is essential to keep up with the pace of change.
CMC Invest Launches Plus Plan – Investors Can Now Open Stocks and Shares ISAs and Access USD Currency Wallets
With the aim of supporting customers throughout their entire investment journey, UK investment platform – CMC Invest – has launched our new Plus plan, offering flexible stocks and shares ISAs, a USD currency wallet and a wider investment choice all for a flat custody fee of £10 per month.
SpotOn Names Former Square and Google Executive Bryan Solar as New Chief Product Officer
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants and small businesses, has named Bryan Solar as its new Chief Product Officer. Solar joins SpotOn from Block, where he was the General Manager for Square for Restaurants. He has also held leadership positions at Google, where he managed various SMB and restaurant-related projects. SpotOn’s Co-Founder and former Chief Product Officer, Doron Friedman, will take on the newly-created role of Chief Innovation Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005286/en/ SpotOn Names Former Square and Google Executive Bryan Solar as New Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
OCR Labs’ Russ Cohn on Leaving the Heavy Lifting to AI and Machine Learning
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we caught up with Russ Cohn, the General Manager of EMEA at digital ID company OCR Labs, to discuss KYC and ID verification methods and protecting businesses from fraud. For Cohn, automation is the main priority for further development in financial technology...
Factbox-Corporate America lays off thousands as recession worries mount
Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. companies, from tech majors to consumer firms, are bracing for a potential economic downturn by shrinking their employee base to streamline operations. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021, according to a report.
FF AWARDS: INSTANDA & MLTPLY Winners of Wow Moment in Innovative Insurtech
INSTANDA, with their partners MLTPLY, were victorious in the ‘Wow Moment in Innovative Insurtech’ category at this year’s FF AWARDS, presented by JobsOhio’s Sr. Director of Insurance/Insurtech, Ron Rock.
BuzzFeed Announces 12% Reduction Of Workforce
BuzzFeed announced that it was cutting the size of its workforce by 12%, the latest media company to go through layoffs amid worsening economic conditions. In a filing with the SEC, the company cited “challenging macroeconomic conditions,” the completion of its acquisition of Complex Media Inc., and an audience shift to short form, vertical video. The reduction plan is expected to be “substantially completed” by the first quarter of 2023. Jonah Peretti, CEO of the company, wrote in a memo to impacted staffers that “our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift...
Finaro Joins Forces With European Payment Powerhouse Ginger Payments to Offer One-stop-shop PSP Services in the Nordics
Finaro, a global cross-border payment provider and fully-licensed bank, has today announced its partnership with Ginger Payments, under which Finaro will empower the Ginger Payments platform with its pioneering suite of acquiring and transaction routing capabilities. As eCommerce volumes continue to surge across Europe, banks and fintechs are looking to...
When it comes to Regulation, FIs have no choice but to Comply – Somya Patnaik Explains
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we speak to ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik about the regulatory mandates that come with offering multiple payment options, and why corporates and merchants have no choice but to comply. For Patnaik, FIs can mitigate friction by utilising the influx of payment data now at their disposal.
