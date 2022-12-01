BuzzFeed announced that it was cutting the size of its workforce by 12%, the latest media company to go through layoffs amid worsening economic conditions. In a filing with the SEC, the company cited “challenging macroeconomic conditions,” the completion of its acquisition of Complex Media Inc., and an audience shift to short form, vertical video. The reduction plan is expected to be “substantially completed” by the first quarter of 2023. Jonah Peretti, CEO of the company, wrote in a memo to impacted staffers that “our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift...

