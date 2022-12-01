Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate Crimes Rise in New York City, Again
Antisemitic hate crimes rose in New York City last month by a whopping 125 percent compared to the same period in 2021, according to data released Monday by the NYPD. There were 45 antisemitic attacks reported to police in November, compared to 20 such attacks one year earlier, according to the data.
MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes
New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
Newark Airport’s New Terminal A Won’t Open Till January
The planned opening of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport is being rescheduled due to delays in final certifications, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Monday. “While we had targeted the start of passenger operations at Newark’s new Terminal A for December 8,...
