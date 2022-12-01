Read full article on original website
Various Towns Across Fairfield County Debate Limits on Leaf Blowers
Autumn offers the quiet sound of dry leaves rustling from tree branches or moving along pavement, pushed by a breeze. But the calm often is shattered by an obnoxious noise: whining gas-powered leaf blowers. People hate them. But town officials in Fairfield County have been unable to find a way...
Trumbull Center zone change clears way for new proposal
TRUMBULL — A plan to renovate the long-languishing Trumbull center shopping plaza on White Plains Road has moved one step closer to reality, with the approval of an amendment that would allow mixed-use developments on properties meeting specific criteria in town. On Nov. 30, the Trumbull Planning and Zoning...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
After illegal demolition, Norwalk seeks grant to update historic inventory
NORWALK — The Historical Commission plans to revamp Norwalk’s Historic Resources Inventory as the city seeks to revise its demolition ordinance in the wake of the oldest home being illegally destroyed. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all...
Ridgefield town official accused of hitting YouTuber with folder
The group Accountability for All says they were exercising their First Amendment right when they record and upload videos, usually of public officials, at work.
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
Animal Control Raises Concerns After Reports of ‘Friendly’ Fox Living Near the Downtown
Officials say the town has received numerous reports in recent weeks of a “friendly” fox living in the area of Richmond Hill Road and Park Street, raising concerns about too much familiarity with the animal. Officer Allyson Halm, head of the New Canaan Police Department’s Animal Control section,...
East Ave. traffic disruptions; Vets Park monument, Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. East Ave. SB I-95 ramp to close two nights; mid-week traffic disruption also on tap. The East Avenue entrance to I-95 southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday Dec. 4 and Monday Dec. 5, according to a news release. To go south from East Ave., take 95 north, get off at exit 17, and follow signs to the southbound entrance.
Why are some of the holiday lights in downtown Ridgefield red, white, and blue?
Ridgefield's Main Street is a sight to behold during the holiday season. And, when the sun sets, the trees sparkle. But not all of the lights in the downtown area are white. Ever wonder why the trees on the corner of Main and Catoonah (in front of Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services) are adorned with the colors of the American flag?
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access
Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance. Fitzgerald "Fiji" Giusti, 58, suffered a heart attack on Thursday inside the Dollar Tree on Huntington Turnpike Thursday, where he had stopped to buy a few items for his 80-year-old mother.
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Desperate Dixwell Deal Profits Megalandlord
The Elicker Administration plans to purchase a handful of rundown Dixwell Avenue properties from affiliates of Ocean Management for $350,000 more than those properties’ combined city-appraised value — and for $800,000 more than what the megalandlord paid to buy those same buildings six years ago — as part of a public effort to develop affordable housing in a revitalizing stretch of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Man arrested for DUI after speeding 30mph over the limit in Wilton
WILTON, CT. (WFSB) - According to Wilton police, a 26-year old man was arrested for a recorded speed of 72 mph in a 40 mph zone. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a black 2014 Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on Danbury Road near Catalpa Road. Shreyas Karthik from 22 Orchard...
Historic Edgewood mansion soon to be site of Montessori school
One of the Elm City’s historic mansions will soon become a center for childcare and education. The mansion, located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, is the site of an expansion to the Montessori School On Edgewood that would add a private childcare center for infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
Wilton school board fills vacancy in split vote
WILTON — With a 3-to-2 vote, split along party lines, the Board of Education recently returned former BOE member Laura Schwemm to the vacancy left by outgoing Chair Deborah Low. Schwemm, who served two terms from 2011 to 2019, and then filled a short vacancy on the board in...
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer
Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
