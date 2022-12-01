ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Logan band members chosen to play with OU honor band

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 5 days ago

LOGAN – Logan High School Band Director Pam Price announced Wednesday that 10 Logan High School band members have been selected to perform with one of the two Ohio University honor bands.

The students selected are senior tenor saxophonist James Bartolovich; senior French hornist, Emily Chaffin; senior clarinetist Grace Johnson; senior alto saxophonist Bailey Lape; senior flutist Ian Shields; senior clarinetist Emilee Siders; senior euphoniumist Ally Wollenberg; junior French hornist Mason White; sophomore trumpeter Arabella Gordon; and sophomore trombonist Logan Keck.

The honor bands, under the direction of William Talley and Richard Suk, will perform this Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium located on the OU campus.

According to Price, “The musicians have the opportunity to work with the OU School of Music professors and other high school students from across the state. The three days will be filled with extensive music rehearsals, which challenge the students’ musical ability.”

Bartolovich is the son of Rachel and Lance Cairns; Chaffin is the daughter of Randy and Amanda Chaffin; Johnson is the daughter of Henry and Heather Johnson; Lape is the daughter of Todd and Debbie Lape; Shields is the son of Shawn and Karii Shields; Siders is the daughter of Brent and Danielle Siders; Wollenberg is the daughter of Mark and Shannon Wollenberg; White is the son of Jacob and Amy White; Gordon is the daughter of John and Shanna Gordon; and Keck is the son of Dan and Melissa Keck.

The musicians are members of the marching, concert, symphonic, pep, and jazz bands and will participate in District XV Solo and Ensemble Contest in January. This is the second year of participation in the event for Bartolovich, Shields and White and the first year of participation for Chaffin, Johnson, Lape, Siders, Wollenberg, Gordon, and Keck. The concert is free and open to the public.

The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
