CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that left 2 dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Speed and impairment are suspected in a crash that left two people dead and another hurt in east Charlotte Thursday, investigators confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found two cars with heavy damage: A 2018 Lexus IS-300 and a 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.

Police said they found two people who were seriously hurt and lying in the road. Officers found the driver of the Honda SUV was seriously hurt and inside the vehicle.

When MEDIC arrived, paramedics said the two people on the ground had died. MEDIC took the SUV driver to the hospital.

Investigators said the Lexus was speeding when it was driving east on Independence Boulevard. That was when they believe it hit the back of the SUV, causing both vehicles to lose control. The impact caused the Lexus to flip, throwing its driver and passenger from the car. The driver was identified as Terryn Desravines, 23, and the passenger was Brooke Peters, 21.

Police added neither Desravines nor Peters were wearing seatbelts. They said they believe impairment and speed are factors in the crash.

The driver of the Honda was found to not be impaired at the time, investigators said.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see crews cleaning up throughout the night. All outbound lanes of East Independence Boulevard were open by 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

