New restaurant announces grand opening

LOGAN – On Tuesday, Hocking Hills Winery announced an expansion with the opening of a new restaurant, 58 West.

The grand opening of the restaurant is scheduled for Dec. 9, with a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. followed by dinner service starting at 4 p.m. The restaurant is located at 58 W. Second St. in Logan.

Nestled in historic downtown Logan, 58 West is a restaurant, winery, brewery and distillery offering casual, elevated food, according to a news release. It features an extensive list of on-site craft wine, beer and spirits, and looks forward to providing a warm and inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy good food and locally crafted beverages with friends and family.

58 West is operated by Hocking Hills Winery. In addition to the award-winning wine from Hocking Hills Winery, the new restaurant is partnering with Motherwell Distilling and Hocking Hills Brewing Company to bring premium spirits and craft beer for patrons’ enjoyment. The restaurant at 58 West will offer seating both indoors, and outside on a covered patio. Its menu is curated by Executive Chef Aaron Mercier, who comes to the restaurant after extensive culinary work in Columbus.

Like Hocking Hills Winery, 58 West is proud to be family-owned and operated. Blaine Davidson serves as CEO, Allison Davidson serves as general manager, Drew Davidson is the CFO, and Laura Davidson manages human resources and marketing for the companies. Learn more about 58 West and view the menu at 58west.com, or by following @58WestLogan on Facebook and Instagram.