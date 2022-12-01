ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

WAFB

LSU bowl game selection officially announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
NBC Sports

Sanders’ 4 TDs help Jackson State rout Southern for SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. – Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was Deion Sanders‘ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled...
NOLA.com

Notebook: Tulane relishes rowdy atmosphere at sold-out Yulman Stadium

Tulane’s final appearance in its ninth year at Yulman Stadium had a pre-game atmosphere like no other in the venue’s history. The student section in one end zone was packed an hour before kickoff. And unlike most regular-season games, the students stuck around en masse for the second half and stormed the field when the 45-28 Tulane victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game was complete.
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job

It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
NOLA.com

Three and out: What we learned from Tulane's victory over UCF in the AAC title game

Let’s keep it simple: Tulane is the best team in the American Athletic Conference and is bound for the Cotton Bowl after beating Central Florida 45-28. The Green Wave’s last conference championship came in 1998, and its last current New Year’s Six Bowl appearance came in the 1904 Sugar Bowl. How sweet does that sound on both counts for a team that was coming off a 2-10 season and had finished below .500 in the AAC in every year but once since entering the league in 2014? The result should come as absolutely no surprise by this point. This is a team that won on the road against Big 12 champion Kansas State and snapped Cincinnati’s 32-game home winning streak a week ago. TCU likely will be the fourth College Football Playoff team, and it’s not clear the Horned Frogs would beat Tulane if they played.
WDSU

Multiple shootings reported in Houma area over the weekend

THIBODAUX, La. — Multiple agencies are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend in the Houma area. The first shooting was reported on Thursday night. According to Houma police, a juvenile is accused of firing a gun into the air after passing a group of people walking in the 200 block of Tulip Drive. No one was injured.
houmatimes.com

Widespread Entergy power outage across Thibodaux area

Entergy is currently experiencing a wide-spread power outage from Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever to Labadieville, to Chackbay and all between, that started around 9:20 a.m. The entire Thibodaux substation is out and all feeders are out within. Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy...
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
NOLA.com

St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections

Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
