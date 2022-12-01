Let’s keep it simple: Tulane is the best team in the American Athletic Conference and is bound for the Cotton Bowl after beating Central Florida 45-28. The Green Wave’s last conference championship came in 1998, and its last current New Year’s Six Bowl appearance came in the 1904 Sugar Bowl. How sweet does that sound on both counts for a team that was coming off a 2-10 season and had finished below .500 in the AAC in every year but once since entering the league in 2014? The result should come as absolutely no surprise by this point. This is a team that won on the road against Big 12 champion Kansas State and snapped Cincinnati’s 32-game home winning streak a week ago. TCU likely will be the fourth College Football Playoff team, and it’s not clear the Horned Frogs would beat Tulane if they played.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO