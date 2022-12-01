C.J. Stroud Should Be Praised For His Efforts in 2022, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the Best WR in America and Maurice Clarett's Redemption Deserves Attention

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Enters Transfer Portal
Teradja Mitchell is entering the transfer portal to play a sixth season of college football elsewhere. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker announced Monday that he is entering the portal with one more year of eligibility, though he plans to remain with the Buckeyes for their College Football Playoff run.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Has A Second Lease on Life, J.J. McCarthy Wants A Rematch of The Game in the CFP and Nick Saban's Lobbying Didn't Work
The World Famous Ohio State Buckeyes will be one of four teams in college football with a chance to win the national championship this season. We all had that after the football game that was played on Nov. 26, right?. Right?. Let's have a good Monday, shall we?. “A SECOND...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in the Week 5 Release of the AP Top 25 Poll
Ohio State women's basketball has been a force to be reckoned with this season, leading the team to continue climbing the rankings week to week. On Monday, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 3 in the AP Poll – 11 spots above where head coach Kevin McGuff's squad began the year as the No. 14-ranked team in America. Ohio State falls behind defending national champion South Carolina and 2022 Final Four participant Stanford in the poll, while Indiana and Notre Dame round out the top-five spots.
Eleven Warriors
2024 Wide Receiver Elijah Moore Views Ohio State As a Dream School, Says the Buckeyes Are Near the Top of His List After Receiving an Offer on His Visit
Elijah Moore has always considered Ohio State to be a dream school. Although the three-star 2024 wide receiver grew up in Maryland, the two college football teams Moore planned his Saturdays around watching were the Buckeyes and LSU. In particular, he wanted to watch Ohio State’s wide receivers play and focus on the Tigers’ defensive backs. He has vivid memories of watching past OSU teams, recalling watching Ezekiel Elliott, Braxton Miller and Michael Thomas when they donned the scarlet and gray.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Stays At No. 25 in the AP Poll After Splitting Games Against Duke and St. Francis
Ohio State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week. After splitting games against then-No. 17 Duke and St. Francis over the past week, Ohio State remains at No. 25 in the AP poll. The Buckeyes lost at Duke, 81-72, on Wednesday, but bounced back to beat St. Francis by 37 points over the weekend.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says CFP Berth is "Unbelievable Chance" For OSU, Thinks A National Championship Rematch Against Michigan Would Be "Historic"
Ohio State earned the No. 4 ranking in Sunday's College Football Playoff rankings, and will now prepare to play the No. 1 team in the country at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31. At a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ryan Day addressed the Buckeyes'...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Took “A Hard Look in the Mirror” Following Michigan Loss, Then Turned Page to Preparing for College Football Playoff
Ohio State didn’t get here the way it wanted to get here, but the Buckeyes are in the place they had hoped they’d be right now all along. After a tense week of uncertainty following a loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale that kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State got confirmation that it would still have an opportunity to compete for a national championship on Sunday when the Buckeyes received the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Eleven Warriors
Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Shares Initial Thoughts on the Bulldogs’ Matchup With Ohio State in the CFP:
With the matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the College Football Playoff set, Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the Buckeyes on Sunday. The Georgia head coach was interviewed by ESPN's CFP selection show hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway, among others, and said a talented Buckeye team awaits the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He also expects Ryan Day to have his players ready for a four-quarter battle in Atlanta.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says There's “Unbelievable Excitement” At Ohio State After Earning College Football Playoff Berth:
Things seemed bleak for the Buckeyes at this point last week. That’s all changed. Despite closing the regular season with a loss to Michigan that cost Ohio State a chance to win the Big Ten title, it still earned a College Football Playoff spot Sunday, renewing the Buckeyes’ hopes of winning the national championship. It won’t be an easy path, given Ohio State must face the defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Georgia in a CFP semifinal matchup at the end of the month, but all Ryan Day and company wanted was a chance.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Earns Fifth College Playoff Berth in Nine Years, Will Have Most CFP Experience in 2022 Field
The Buckeyes have a shot to win it all, again. Ohio State earned its fifth College Football Playoff berth Sunday as the selection committee slotted the scarlet and gray in at No. 4 with a semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia set for Dec. 31. Its fifth CFP appearance in...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Safety Jaylen Johnson Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal officially opened Monday, and Jaylen Johnson is Ohio State’s first entrant. A redshirt freshman safety who did not play in any games in his two seasons with the Buckeyes, Johnson entered the portal on Monday morning, the first day of the transfer portal’s new entry window that will allow players to enter the portal for the next 45 days, according to multiple reports.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State to Face Georgia in College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl
As the No. 4 seed in this year's College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are set to face No. 1 Georgia in the CFP semifinals. The teams will battle on Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as part of the Peach Bowl. In the other semifinal, second-ranked Michigan will face...
Eleven Warriors
College Football Playoff Selection Committee Thought TCU’s “Body of Work” Was Better Than Ohio State
According to College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, there was no effort to avoid an Ohio State/Michigan rematch in the CFP semifinals. Corrigan said there was no discussion among committee members about trying to avoid pitting the Buckeyes and Wolverines against each other, but that the committee felt TCU deserved to be ranked ahead of Ohio State, giving the Horned Frogs the No. 3 seed and the Buckeyes the No. 4 seed in this year’s CFP.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Volleyball Advances to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Championships After Sweeping USC
The Buckeyes' women's volleyball squad just became the second Ohio State sports team in the last 24 hours to benefit from a USC loss. While football got some indirect help from the Trojans falling in the Pac-12 Championship yesterday, the Ohio State women's volleyball team took matters into their own hands tonight and defeated USC three games to none. The Buckeyes won all games in their best-of-five match 25-21, 25-17, and 25-16 to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Championships.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Felix Okpara And Tanner Holden Review Blowout Win Over St. Francis
Ohio State went to halftime only up eight on St. Francis Saturday. By the final buzzer, the Buckeyes extended that lead to 37. Ohio State outscored the Red Flash 52-23 in the second half and held SFU to 26.7% shooting in the final 20 minutes to close the contest with a 96-59 win.
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
Child injured in double shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was one of two people shot in northeast Columbus Wednesday evening. According to dispatchers, Columbus police responded to a shooting at 4:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of Middlehurst Drive in the Woodland Holt neighborhood. The child, a 15-year-old boy, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe High School goes into modified lockdown after disruption
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local high school went into lockdown Friday afternoon. It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at Chillicothe High School after a call was reported that there was a “fight” outside the school. Police officers and deputies responded to the building as administrators placed classrooms on a modified lockdown.
WHIZ
Worker Injured on I-70
The State Highway Patrol said one person was injured in a construction accident on Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 4pm when 43-year-old Christopher Siefker of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with construction on the Interstate 70 project. The patrol said that Siefker became trapped in an auger....
WHIZ
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
Comments / 2