Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Florida police prevent 'mass casualty' event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route
Florida police allege that a 38-year-old woman was about to drive her car through a 5K route, which would have caused "mass casualty" to runners.
Caroline Ellison is a math whiz, trader, and the shadow figure behind FTX's collapse — here's how a devout Harry Potter fan came to take part in crypto's biggest implosion
Caroline Ellison was the CEO of Alameda Research, a Boston native, and math genius who played a role in the downfall of crypto exchange FTX.
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, an FTX spokesperson, explains his next move after the crypto collapse and how he tried to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried
In an exclusive interview with Insider, O'Leary recounted his phone call with Sam Bankman-Fried before FTX filed for bankruptcy.
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was ridiculed Thursday for claiming that House Democrats never investigated the Trump family when they were in the majority despite many congressional investigations into former President Trump. After Republicans secured a majority in the House, Reps. James Comer, R.-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., announced in a...
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
The unbelievably fast world of Caroline Ellison where 'someone suggests something' then 'an hour later and it's already happened'
The former Alameda Research CEO involved in the downfall of FTX said the crypto company made her Wall Street job look slow-paced by comparison.
Biden adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms claims Black men are being ‘targeted’ with misinformation
Biden adviser and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday on MSNBC that Black men are being targeted for misinformation as the 2022 midterm election approaches. The host of The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart shared a clip of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams claiming that Black men are being targeted with misinformation with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday.
'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse
Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin are sounding the alarm on a US recession. Here are 12 dire economic warnings from elite commentators.
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Charlie Munger have flagged the risk of a US recession. Carl Icahn, Jamie Dimon, and Ken Griffin are also bracing for a painful economic downturn. Here are 12 recession warnings from top executives, investors, and academics. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin have sounded...
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
New York Times columnist triggers AOC by calling her Green New Deal 'cotton candy media concoction'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took offense to New York Times columnist David Brooks slamming her policies as part of a waning performative populist movement.
Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August: analysis
The waning efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and increasingly contagious strains of the virus are taking a toll even among those who got their primary vaccine doses.
BRIAN KILMEADE: Press mad at Biden for lying about granddaughter's wedding
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade comments on the press calling out President Biden for lying about his granddaughter, Naomi Biden's wedding on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
