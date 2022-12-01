ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alexander Takacs
4d ago

You really think it’s going anywhere under new leadership after the first of the year and if it does Philadelphia will elect the same LETS GO BRANDON

WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
WGAL

John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court

The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
WITF

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing

When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
PennLive.com

Fetterman picks chief of staff, Pa. political director

Sen.-elect John Fetterman has appointed a Philadelphia organizer and a longtime Congressional staffer to two top positions in his new Senate staff. Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s transition committee co-chair and a Senate veteran who served as deputy chief of staff to Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, will be his chief of staff and Joseph Pierce, who most recently headed up government relations for a nonprofit group, will be the Pennsylvania state director.
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
The Independent

Georgia runoff election - live: Incumbent Warnock rides ahead of Walker in closely divided state

Georgia will again go to the polls today (Tuesday) in a runoff election for the US Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker for the Republican Party.With a win for either party having important ramifications for the running of the Senate, the party faithful from both sides have been making a final-stretch effort to support their candidates. The latest polls indicate fading hopes for the Republicans, however, as Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia – rides ahead of his rival in the race to win another six-year term. His victory would...
The Associated Press

Philly prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature’s two-year session ran out earlier in the week. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court...

