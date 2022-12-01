Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester
DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
WGAL
John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court
The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Mehmet Oz Responds to Oprah’s Endorsement of Opponent John Fetterman: ‘She and I Have Different Politics’ (Video)
”In a purple state like Pennsylvania, your neighbors have different political views than you do,“ Oz said. Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Mehmet Oz’s Pennsylvania Senate opponent John Fetterman isn’t phasing the famous TV doctor one bit, instead brushing it off as the two having “different politics.”
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
A U.S. President died at the Jersey Shore but small marker is all that’s left to remember it
“James A. Garfield is dead,” the Red Bank Register reported on Sept. 21, 1881, one of the many newspapers that delivered the sad news telegraphed from the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch that yet another U.S. president had died by an assassin’s bullet. News that the 20th...
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Fetterman picks chief of staff, Pa. political director
Sen.-elect John Fetterman has appointed a Philadelphia organizer and a longtime Congressional staffer to two top positions in his new Senate staff. Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s transition committee co-chair and a Senate veteran who served as deputy chief of staff to Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, will be his chief of staff and Joseph Pierce, who most recently headed up government relations for a nonprofit group, will be the Pennsylvania state director.
‘Oh, my goodness, are we winning!’: Philly district attorney offers theory for his impeachment
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner explained his theory for why conservatives impeached him earlier this month.
Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner
Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Special Election set for Jan. 31 in 27th Senatorial District
WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Thursday signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, whose term was
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Georgia voters head to polls in Warnock-Walker Senate runoff – live
Voters decide between Democrat Raphael Warnock – who opinion polls say has the edge – or Republican Herschel Walker
Legislative leaders caution insurance session won’t result in ‘overnight drop’
As Florida lawmakers get ready to return to the capital for their second property insurance special session of the year— new leadership is already managing expectations, noting relief may take time.
As 5 buses of migrants arrive, Philly stays strong on sanctuary status
So far five unscheduled buses carrying more than 200 immigrants from Texas have pulled up in Philadelphia, targeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott because it’s a sanctuary city. The biggest surprise to activists here? That it took him so long. Philadelphia is not just a sanctuary city. It stands...
Georgia runoff election - live: Incumbent Warnock rides ahead of Walker in closely divided state
Georgia will again go to the polls today (Tuesday) in a runoff election for the US Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker for the Republican Party.With a win for either party having important ramifications for the running of the Senate, the party faithful from both sides have been making a final-stretch effort to support their candidates. The latest polls indicate fading hopes for the Republicans, however, as Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia – rides ahead of his rival in the race to win another six-year term. His victory would...
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
Pennsylvania registered more flu cases last week than in any single week for at least eight years, according to new numbers from the state health department. The surge is also happening several weeks before cases begin their normal climb that often peaks in January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Philly prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature’s two-year session ran out earlier in the week. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court...
