Weather Now: Dry Skies Through Friday; Strong Wind And Showers Saturday

Good Friday Morning

Cold tranquil weather now into the pre-dawn hours with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s by sunrise. Friday looks nice with much lighter winds, sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures, around 45°

Meanwhile, we are still looking at a 50-50 weekend with showers and strong wind gusts Saturday, sunny cooler on Sunday

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

A very cold start at daybreak Friday, but with less wind. Temperatures will recover to 41° by 11AM

Ocen, Bay Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

THIS WEEKEND: Rainy, Windy Mild Saturday; Dry And Cooler Sunday

Another round of rain and wind is on the way for Saturday. After a dry start at dawn, rain arrives by midday and continues through the afternoon.

Temperatures will once again soar to near 60° with strong gusts from the southwest gusts up to 40-50 mph . Rain tapers off early Saturday evening with around 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain expected. Despite the wet weather, rainfall amounts are not anticipated to be excessive.

SATURDAY MORNING FORECAST 10:00AM

WIND GUST POTENTIAL SATURDAY AFTERNOON : South-Southwest winds gusting 45-50 mph

SATURDAY LATE AFTERNOON FORECAST 3:00PM

Sunday is dry and much cooler with highs back into the 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.