magnoliareporter.com
Merrytime in Magnolia Saturday afternoon on the Square
Merrytime in Magnolia and the Christmas Market return Saturday to the Magnolia Square. Several activities will be available between 1-5 p.m. The World’s Tallest Rocking Horse will offer rides. People may have their pictures taken inside a snow globe. Live entertainment is planned for the Albemarle Stage at Square...
magnoliareporter.com
Apostolic Christian Academy will present Christmas play this week
Apostolic Christian Academy, which is part of First Apostolic Church of Magnolia, will present a comedy play, “Christmas in Columbia County,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The academy and church are located at 241 Columbia Road 12, north of the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10.
magnoliareporter.com
SAAC announces cast for “Frozen, Jr.”
The South Arkansas Arts Center of El Dorado has announced the cast selection for the December production of “Frozen, Jr.”. Based upon the blockbuster Disney film, “Frozen, Jr.” will be presented by SAAC’s Drama Club, comprised of students in the 7th through 12th grades, on December 9-11.
magnoliareporter.com
Cecile Annette Pyle Camp
Cecile Annette Pyle Camp, 85, of El Dorado, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Courtyard Health and Rehab in El Dorado. Cecile was born, September 25, 1937 in the Atlanta community of Columbia County. She was a former member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church and currently a member of Brister Baptist Church. She previously worked at Magnolia Quilting and retired from Firestone/Amfuel. She loved gardening, cooking, quilting, fishing and traveling.
magnoliareporter.com
Joel Stewart
Joel Stewart, 79, of El Dorado, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Little Rock. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service, www.hendersonsmortuary.com .
magnoliareporter.com
Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community
A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana teen sentenced for murder of fellow Texas HS student
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem was convicted Friday after a four-day trial in the Oct. 25, 2021 shooting death...
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
magnoliareporter.com
Active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County down to 18
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County fell by two on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448. Total Active Cases: 18. Down two since...
magnoliareporter.com
State releases $270 million in water/wastewater funds, including $3 million plus for Magnolia
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. Among the grants are three to the City of Magnolia totaling $698,331.75 and $2,053,266 for the cast iron...
Texarkana police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for answers after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
KTBS
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases slowly decline in area
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus continued to decline slightly in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448. Total Active Cases: 15. Down three...
