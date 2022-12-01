Read full article on original website
Related
dronedj.com
New DJI Mini 3 drone leaks anticipate December 9 launch
In the mere two days since the last post on the topic, online leakers have provided even more images and additional specs of DJI’s Mini 3 – including a shot of the officially inexistent (or at least assiduously unacknowledged) drone on sale in a US store. Given their success in fleshing the product out over the past few weeks, it’s perhaps only logical one sleuth has now also beaten DJI to teasing a likely launch date: December 9.
dronedj.com
DJI updates M300, M30 drone firmware to fix file import error
DJI has released new firmware updates for two of its enterprise series drone: the M300 RTK and the Matrice 30 (M30). The main reason why DJI has released these new firmware packages for its commercial drones is to fix the issue where importing a KMZ file would fail. KMZ files, designed specifically to reduce the space taken by KML files, are important when it comes to importing map locations, polygon boundaries, or waypoints from geographic information systems or Google Earth for pre-planned aerial missions. But the DJI Pilot 2 app would limit their import to the M300 and M30 drones.
dronedj.com
Lilium inks VIP eVTOL deal for future AAM operation in the UK
German electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer Lilium says it has secured a deal with a UK air services provider for 10 confirmed orders for the Pioneer Edition of its advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicles, and an option for another 10 – nearly half of the 50 luxury planes the company plans to produce.
dronedj.com
US-made E400 mapping drone integrates EO/IR camera
Ohio-based drone manufacturer Event 38 says that its latest fixed-wing mapping drone E400 is now available with a gimbaled Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) camera from NextVision. This new integration makes the E400 apt for time-critical scenarios such as search and rescue, emergency management, and disaster response. The E400 has been designed specifically...
Comments / 1