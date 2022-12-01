Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Field hockey, soccer players chosen all-state
Potomac School boys soccer players Scott Landry, Walker Lyall and Patrick Ritter were first-team Division I all-state private-school selections for fall high-school soccer. They helped Potomac School win the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships and earn a state-tourney berth. In high-school girls field hockey, Madison Warhawks senior...
Inside Nova
Madison headed to state championship football game
One undefeated Class 6 tournament team has been conquered, now the Madison Warhawks need to outscore another with a perfect record to win their first Virginia High School League state football championship. Madison (11-3) never trailed as it knocked off the previously undefeated and host Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3...
Inside Nova
W-L wins opening gymnastics meet
The host Washington-Liberty Generals opened their girls season with a close victory over the Yorktown Patriots in a five-team meet. Washington-Liberty had a 135.875 point total and Yorktown had 135.425. Leading the Generals was all-around champion Mara Gerardi with a 33.675 total. Yorktown’s Madison Mastrangelo was third (33.059). Gerardi’s...
Inside Nova
Phoebus ousts Brentsville again
Brentsville District proved to be tougher competition for Phoebus in their second consecutive Class 3 state semifinal meeting. Nonetheless, the Tigers lost by almost exactly the same margin as they did a year ago, falling 58-14 to the Phantoms on Saturday at Darling Stadium in Hampton. The unbeaten Phantoms (14-0),...
Inside Nova
Another dominant team effort sends Freedom-Woodbridge to the state football final
Tristan Evans shrugged his shoulders as if to say why would he savor one moment over another? Or expect his team to do the same?. The Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback set a state record for most touchdown passes thrown in a season Saturday to help the Eagles defeat visiting Western Branch 69-14 in the Class 6 state semifinals.
Inside Nova
Lovejoy Gallery opens on Main Street in Manassas
The city of Manassas has welcomed its newest art gallery on the top floor of historic 9358 Main Street. Founded in Manassas by Virginia native Nancy Jean Edmundson and former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main is a working studio that also hosts a collection of art from around the world, according to a news release.
Inside Nova
SPUR-ring awareness: Local band plans Jingle Jangle Ball
Scott Elliott’s music career started over 40 years ago with “listening to music and … getting something from listening to music.”. The Lake Ridge resident began taking guitar lessons at age 12 and eventually found his community by playing in cover bands. That led to songwriting, forming an original band – SPUR in 1994 – and releasing his own music.
Inside Nova
Manassas man leads deputies on high-speed pursuit through Fauquier County, strikes police cruiser
A Manassas man was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes after leading Fauquier County deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:15 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver vehicle driving erratically at the intersection...
Inside Nova
‘Tis the season to curl up with Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine
Get your coffee, tea, or hot cocoa, grab a cozy blanket, and curl up with our terrific December issue. In this month’s “To-Do List,” you’ll find new books to read, desserts to try, and exercise classes to help stop that holiday weight gain. In “Seasonal Fun for the Whole Family,” you’ll find holiday parades to attend and performances to enjoy. There’s also a special feature on the “Santa Express.” Take your kids and climb aboard for a magical afternoon with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
Inside Nova
Arlington police report raft of brandishing incidents
The Arlington County Police Department reported a raft of brandishing incidents in recent days. • On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Scenes from the the 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade
The 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade stepped off Saturday with more than 100 entries, 300 volunteers and 2,000 participants. Check out our photos from the parade route.
Inside Nova
Girl walking home in Vienna reports suspicious van driver
A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said. As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn...
Inside Nova
InFive: Scathing grand jury report, dogfighting conspiracy and a cloudy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The report from a special grand jury looking into Loudoun County’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021 faults the school system for “a stunning lack of openness,” adding that administrators missed multiple chances to prevent the second assault from happening.
Inside Nova
Culpeper turns up for Giving Tuesday
It usually doesn’t take a national day of giving for Culpeper to help out its most valuable nonprofits, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. The Windmore Foundation for the Arts and the Germanna Foundation are just some of the local groups who were on Culpeper’s minds this year’s Giving Tuesday.
Inside Nova
Woodbridge man pleads guilty for role in local dogfighting conspiracy
A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to engage in dogfighting, and a Camp Springs, Maryland, man pleaded guilty to advertising a dogfight on the internet, the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria said in a news release. According to court documents, from at least May 2015 through...
Inside Nova
Candidates announce bids for Prince William County School Board seats
Next year’s races for the Prince William County School Board are beginning to take shape, with new contestants for the board’s eight seats emerging and several incumbents announcing their reelection intentions. As previously reported by InsideNoVa, two Democratic challengers in the Woodbridge District – recent Forest Park graduate...
Inside Nova
Sheriff's office investigates racist, antisemitic, homophobic graffiti in South Riding
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating racist, antisemitic and homophobic vandalism found at the South Riding shopping center this weekend. The spray-painted words and symbols were being removed Sunday. Among the messages was the symbol "1488," indicating "the perpetrator's endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs," the Jewish...
Inside Nova
More, bigger data centers on the way?
Three companies are proposing more than 2.3 million square feet of new data centers in Prince William County, along with a potential upgrade to an existing facility. Amazon Data Services Inc. and QTS Realty Trust Inc. are seeking county approval to build bigger and taller data centers than already allowed on their properties, and J.K. Land Holdings LLC wants to upgrade or replace an existing data center, potentially building a taller facility.
Inside Nova
Man dies after being struck by two cars on U.S. 1 near Quantico
A 36-year-old man walking on U.S. 1 near Quantico died early Monday after being struck by two cars. Police were called to the scene near Russell Road just before 6 a.m., where they learned the man had been walking in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1, then north in the southbound lanes, where he was struck by a 2010 BMW 5 Series driven by a 17-year-old Triangle girl. The man was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk, police said.
