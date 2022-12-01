ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Field hockey, soccer players chosen all-state

Potomac School boys soccer players Scott Landry, Walker Lyall and Patrick Ritter were first-team Division I all-state private-school selections for fall high-school soccer. They helped Potomac School win the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships and earn a state-tourney berth. In high-school girls field hockey, Madison Warhawks senior...
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Madison headed to state championship football game

One undefeated Class 6 tournament team has been conquered, now the Madison Warhawks need to outscore another with a perfect record to win their first Virginia High School League state football championship. Madison (11-3) never trailed as it knocked off the previously undefeated and host Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

W-L wins opening gymnastics meet

The host Washington-Liberty Generals opened their girls season with a close victory over the Yorktown Patriots in a five-team meet. Washington-Liberty had a 135.875 point total and Yorktown had 135.425. Leading the Generals was all-around champion Mara Gerardi with a 33.675 total. Yorktown’s Madison Mastrangelo was third (33.059). Gerardi’s...
YORKTOWN, VA
Inside Nova

Phoebus ousts Brentsville again

Brentsville District proved to be tougher competition for Phoebus in their second consecutive Class 3 state semifinal meeting. Nonetheless, the Tigers lost by almost exactly the same margin as they did a year ago, falling 58-14 to the Phantoms on Saturday at Darling Stadium in Hampton. The unbeaten Phantoms (14-0),...
HAMPTON, VA
Inside Nova

Lovejoy Gallery opens on Main Street in Manassas

The city of Manassas has welcomed its newest art gallery on the top floor of historic 9358 Main Street. Founded in Manassas by Virginia native Nancy Jean Edmundson and former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main is a working studio that also hosts a collection of art from around the world, according to a news release.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

SPUR-ring awareness: Local band plans Jingle Jangle Ball

Scott Elliott’s music career started over 40 years ago with “listening to music and … getting something from listening to music.”. The Lake Ridge resident began taking guitar lessons at age 12 and eventually found his community by playing in cover bands. That led to songwriting, forming an original band – SPUR in 1994 – and releasing his own music.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

‘Tis the season to curl up with Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine

Get your coffee, tea, or hot cocoa, grab a cozy blanket, and curl up with our terrific December issue. In this month’s “To-Do List,” you’ll find new books to read, desserts to try, and exercise classes to help stop that holiday weight gain. In “Seasonal Fun for the Whole Family,” you’ll find holiday parades to attend and performances to enjoy. There’s also a special feature on the “Santa Express.” Take your kids and climb aboard for a magical afternoon with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
GAINESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington police report raft of brandishing incidents

The Arlington County Police Department reported a raft of brandishing incidents in recent days. • On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Girl walking home in Vienna reports suspicious van driver

A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said. As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Scathing grand jury report, dogfighting conspiracy and a cloudy day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The report from a special grand jury looking into Loudoun County’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021 faults the school system for “a stunning lack of openness,” adding that administrators missed multiple chances to prevent the second assault from happening.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper turns up for Giving Tuesday

It usually doesn’t take a national day of giving for Culpeper to help out its most valuable nonprofits, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. The Windmore Foundation for the Arts and the Germanna Foundation are just some of the local groups who were on Culpeper’s minds this year’s Giving Tuesday.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man pleads guilty for role in local dogfighting conspiracy

A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to engage in dogfighting, and a Camp Springs, Maryland, man pleaded guilty to advertising a dogfight on the internet, the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria said in a news release. According to court documents, from at least May 2015 through...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Candidates announce bids for Prince William County School Board seats

Next year’s races for the Prince William County School Board are beginning to take shape, with new contestants for the board’s eight seats emerging and several incumbents announcing their reelection intentions. As previously reported by InsideNoVa, two Democratic challengers in the Woodbridge District – recent Forest Park graduate...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

More, bigger data centers on the way?

Three companies are proposing more than 2.3 million square feet of new data centers in Prince William County, along with a potential upgrade to an existing facility. Amazon Data Services Inc. and QTS Realty Trust Inc. are seeking county approval to build bigger and taller data centers than already allowed on their properties, and J.K. Land Holdings LLC wants to upgrade or replace an existing data center, potentially building a taller facility.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man dies after being struck by two cars on U.S. 1 near Quantico

A 36-year-old man walking on U.S. 1 near Quantico died early Monday after being struck by two cars. Police were called to the scene near Russell Road just before 6 a.m., where they learned the man had been walking in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1, then north in the southbound lanes, where he was struck by a 2010 BMW 5 Series driven by a 17-year-old Triangle girl. The man was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk, police said.
QUANTICO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy