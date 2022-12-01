ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank

On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain.  Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
Happy Hollow Park And Zoo Welcomes Endangered Chacoan Peccaries

The Hollow Park and Zoo has welcomed four new snorting members to its zoo family -- the pig-like endangered Chacoan peccaries. The bristle-haired, tough-snouted animals from South America have moved into a newly renovated and expanded habitat funded by the zoo's nonprofit foundation, zoo officials said last week. The species...
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast Tuesday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for intermittent rain showers and thunderstorms into the late morning hours. The afternoon is expected to be mostly sunny with highs expected in the 50s, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Council To Appoint Two Members Amid Backlash

Cheers, boos, middle fingers and the banging of a gavel filled the San Jose City Council chambers on Monday night as officials decided how to fill two vacancies. After five hours of heated public comment from some of the more than 500 people in attendance, councilmembers voted 7-4 late Monday to fill the vacancies through an appointment process by the end of January. Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and Councilmembers Pam Foley and Matt Mahan voted in opposition.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive. rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions. along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos....
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday

The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...

