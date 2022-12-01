Read full article on original website
Related
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
These overlooked fixtures of San Francisco tell the story of who built the city
You've likely trodden upon hundreds of these small artifacts embedded in San Francisco's sidewalks.
The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank
On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain. Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
Four San Francisco restaurants receive new Michelin Star honors
"California as a whole is definitely a culinary powerhouse."
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
California university decides to shut down historic railroad for good
"One of the most unusual small railroads anywhere" is gone forever.
SFGate
Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
This casual Oakland restaurant was losing money, so it pivoted to a $90 tasting menu
"We're just going to go bankrupt if we don't do anything."
SFGate
Happy Hollow Park And Zoo Welcomes Endangered Chacoan Peccaries
The Hollow Park and Zoo has welcomed four new snorting members to its zoo family -- the pig-like endangered Chacoan peccaries. The bristle-haired, tough-snouted animals from South America have moved into a newly renovated and expanded habitat funded by the zoo's nonprofit foundation, zoo officials said last week. The species...
Cold front poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area
The rain and chilly weather just keeps on coming.
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
Hundreds pack San Francisco BART station for return of underground prank
The second year of BART Basel was "both delightful, and, like, terrifying."
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast Tuesday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for intermittent rain showers and thunderstorms into the late morning hours. The afternoon is expected to be mostly sunny with highs expected in the 50s, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Answers to the most curious questions about the San Francisco Bay
Are there really sharks in the Bay?
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Council To Appoint Two Members Amid Backlash
Cheers, boos, middle fingers and the banging of a gavel filled the San Jose City Council chambers on Monday night as officials decided how to fill two vacancies. After five hours of heated public comment from some of the more than 500 people in attendance, councilmembers voted 7-4 late Monday to fill the vacancies through an appointment process by the end of January. Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and Councilmembers Pam Foley and Matt Mahan voted in opposition.
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in November
One home, which recently sold for $938,000, went for $225,000 in 1994.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive. rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions. along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos....
SFGate
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday
The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
Comments / 0