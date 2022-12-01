Read full article on original website
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Fairfield home invasion
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man, accused of forcing his way into the home of a Fairfield woman and robbing her at knifepoint, is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges against him. Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 41, of Houston Street, pleaded guilty to home invasion, first-degree robbery,...
Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say
GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Opinion: Remembering a true son of Bridgeport
Reading “Central-Harding: A Thanksgiving Rivalry” (Nov. 20) caused me to reflect on my dad, John Soboeiro, who we lost more than 22 years ago. He played in that game four times (1951-1954), was an assistant football coach under Ed Reilly at Central, and then ran the game for many years in his role as athletics director at Central. Just as the Central-Harding rivalry exemplifies many of the qualities of Bridgeport — the neighborhoods, the ethnic groups, immigration, working-class values — my dad was also a living example of many of Bridgeport’s qualities. I would like to think he personified Bridgeport.
Bridgeport fire sends 3 people, including child, to hospital, official says
BRIDGEPORT — Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation early Monday, after a fire broke out in a residential and commercial building on Wood Avenue. The fire occurred near the Norman Street intersection in the second-floor apartment of a two-story building consisting of...
Enfield man killed in 7-vehicle crash that closed section of I-84 in West Hartford, police say
WEST HARTFORD — One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on Interstate 84 Monday morning, state police said. Gary Michael Carter, 58, of Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. He would have turned 59 Tuesday. Five other people involved in the...
Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say
HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
Stretch of Randolph Road in Middletown reopens after crash Monday evening, police say
MIDDLETOWN — Local police said a section of a local street that was closed Monday evening due to a motor vehicle accident has reopened. The crash occurred on Randolph Road and did not result in any major injuries or public safety hazards, according to Middletown police. The stretch of Randolph Road between Ridge Road and East Ridge Road was closed around 5:44 p.m., police said. Travelers in the area were warned to expect delays and/or detours.
With Danbury Super 8 homeless shelter set to close, city to reopen 20 emergency beds at New Street
DANBURY — A former hotel that has served as a homeless shelter for over two years may be required to shut its doors at the end of the month, forcing clients to relocate to a smaller facility reopening downtown. The COVID-19 emergency orders enacted by Gov. Ned Lamont that...
I-84 East re-opened in Danbury after tractor trailer crash
DANBURY — A portion of Interstate 84 east closed this Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled a load onto the highway, according to fire and state officials. Danbury firefighters, along with emergency medical technicians and state police, responded to the crash soon after 2:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.
Faith's Toy Drive for Yale New Haven Children's Hospital and Toy Closet promises to be biggest yet
MADISON — Barbie dolls, stuffed animals, art supplies, footballs, stress balls and board games are piling up in Faith and Lisa Tremblay’s living room. These 400 toys are the initial contributions to Faith’s Holiday Toy Drive and will benefit the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Toy Closet & Child Life Program.
Ridgefield schools to add security director for $110K a year
RIDGEFIELD — The local public schools are hiring nine school security officers and aim to create a new security director position in the wake of a year-long study of school safety. The school system is shifting from a security guard model to a school security officer model, and Superintendent...
Taking a pie in the face for charity — pie wars raises money for Branford’s Community Dining Room
GUILFORD — At 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at The Marketplace, the Andriole Group’s Charlie Andriole dramatically opened his checkbook. Someone handed him a pen. The crowd of 30 audibly gasped. “Hail Mary,” his colleague Rob DeLucca called out, shaking his head. The occasion: the Pie...
Greenwich's Rob Mathes is back before a live audience for his traditional Christmas show
GREENWICH — Rob Mathes is back and it wouldn’t be the holiday season without him. The award-winning singer, composer and producer has made his Rob Mathes Holiday Concert into a beloved local tradition. COVID-19 concerns kept him from performing in front of the typically packed audiences he brings in, forcing him to record and stream his concert. But things are back for 2022.
