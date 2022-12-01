Medical Report: ‘Next year, I’ll do my New Year’s resolutions differently’

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — We are in the midst of the holiday season and one month away from new year’s resolutions. This year it might make sense to try something different.

Every year, many people create a thoughtful list of “good” behaviors to start or continue, “bad” behaviors to stop, personal goals to accomplish, and other improvements to make starting with the beginning of a calendar year.

Some of the list is focused on food and exercise. Other resolutions center around how we treat others.

It can feel great to make that list — especially when we plan to lose 10 lbs. after a holiday season of feasting. This is human nature and actually an excellent psychological defense mechanism.

However, a week later, many of us rarely look at this list. A month later, many of us can’t bear to.

If you find you don’t stick to your resolution, it might make sense to try something different all year long.

Plan ahead. Enjoy the many treats that are available this time of year, and avoid indulging in excess as the holiday treats are available. It is easier to shed a pound or two than 10 or more.

Where to be excessive is with sharing and caring. And use this as a springboard into the new year. Perhaps you won’t need a long list — maybe you won’t need a list of any length — come Jan. 1.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.