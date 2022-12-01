ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO

By Daily News Staff
The Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
Douglas C. Evans has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Evans, a Palm Beach resident, currently serves as chief philanthropy officer at The Guy Harvey Foundation.

The announcement was made Tuesday by William Shepherd, chair of the board of directors.

“Doug has the experience in the business and nonprofit sectors the Search Committee was looking for when we initiated the process,” Shepherd said in a prepared statement.

“He has proven his ability to develop strategic fund-raising plans in other positions and serve as the key leader and voice of organizations. The board believes Doug has the abilities to build upon the solid foundation the chamber already has in place,” Shepherd said.

“The search committee was seeking a dynamic collaborator and communicator who understands the goal of building a stronger chamber for business but doing it in a way that preserves the unique nature of the town,” he added.

Evans will replace Laurel Baker, who is retiring after leading the chamber for the past 22 years.

“The Palm Beach Chamber is the voice for business,” Evans said in a prepared statement, adding “I am excited about working in the community I live in and being a part of its success in the future. The chamber is a partnership-building organization. I appreciate the opportunity the board has given me to join the team.”

Evans has held positions with the Perez Art Museum of Miami and Fashion Scholarship Fund, New York. In 2007, he founded a classical music radio station serving all of South Florida, including Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Earlier in his career, he served as executive director of the Connecticut Commission on Culture and Tourism.

"I think one of the most valuable things beside meeting so many people was the opportunity to learn about retail, urban planning ... and to share those ideas with the town and hope that some of the ideas take [root] some day," Baker told the Daily News Wednesday.

She praised her small staff — Kiana Rivera and Gaby Portillo — noting, "I can't say enough about the two individuals I have working with me and how they are just phenomenal in every regard."

The chamber said it plans to recognize Baker’s ''dedication, energy and continuity'' during its monthly breakfast on Dec. 12.

