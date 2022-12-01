ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

50,000 lights, inflatables and more: Jacksonville teen creates eye-popping holiday light show

By Tom Szaroleta, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

High-tech wizardry and old-school technology blend to create a holiday light show in Mandarin.

Caleb Wolfram, 19, has spent countless hours designing the light display on his parents' house off Mandarin Road, meticulously programming the 50,000 lights to flash, blink and flow to match classic holiday tunes in a 30-minute show. He spent 20-30 hours a week for most of the year preparing and programming to get everything just right, down to the 1/16th of a second.

"I really overthink a lot of stuff," said Wolfram, who was home-schooled and now studies heating and air-conditioning at Jacksonville Technical Institute . "I've got hundreds of spreadsheets and everything is pre-calculated for the power load."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3PUa_0jTYfJ7H00

A computer runs everything and Wolfram can control the whole thing from his cell phone, but nearly all of the lights are old-fashioned incandescent bulbs, just like the strings you probably threw out in the last few years because one bad bulb can create havoc on the whole string.

That's intentional, he said. The newer LED bulbs are more energy-efficient and less expensive than incandescent bulbs, but they just don't look right for what he has designed. Incandescents give off a warmer light and can be dimmed, which allows him to fade lights and create the sense of motion. A 20-foot megatree in the yard, for instance, appears to rotate during the light show. He couldn't do that with LEDs, which are either on or off.

There are 172 different red, white or green items he can turn on and off. Huge stars on the roof, icicles on the eaves, a lake of light in the yard and spot-lit inflatables blink and flash in perfect time to the music, which visitors can hear by tuning the FM radios in their cars to 97.7 on the dial. Parts of the show are bright enough to set off the light sensors on the streetlight across the road.

It takes 11 control boxes and about two miles of extension cords to make it all work. The family had to have an electrician in to install an extra power panel to handle all of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyjOH_0jTYfJ7H00

The show started about 10 years ago, when Caleb's father, Doug, caught the light-show bug. He eventually got too busy to keep it up and Caleb was too young at the time to take over, so Doug sold all of his lights and equipment.

That didn't last long. Caleb did a couple of years of static displays but wanted to do something bigger. His parents bought him 10 control boxes as a high-school graduation gift and the show was back on.

The theme of this year's light show is "Return of the Radio," celebrating the golden era of broadcasting. Caleb hired a voice actor to narrate the show and got to work programming. All told, there are about 5 million elements in the 30-minute show, which is heavy on big-band jazz holiday standards.

"I listened to Christmas music all year long," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2572uQ_0jTYfJ7H00

Right after Christmas last year, he was hitting every Walmart, Lowe's and Home Depot he could find to buy discounted lights. He started laying down power lines in late September and, by mid-October, started to string up lights.

"Every day I'm out here, somebody stops and talks to me about it," he said.

The show, at 1423 Rivergate Drive off Mandarin Road, runs through the rest of the year — except when it rains. Even then, the radio broadcast will tell people about technical issues and invite them to come back on a clear night.

Neighbors don't seem to mind, even though the house is at the front of the neighborhood and everyone has to drive past it. A lot of people drive by slowly to watch the show, but some park and watch all of it.

