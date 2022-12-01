New cookbook from American Humane CEO Robin Ganzert benefits critters

For everyone on your gift list who enjoys cooking and loves animals, Robin Ganzert’s cookbook, "The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion" (Greenleaf Book Group Press, $27.95) is a must-have.

Ganzert is the president and chief executive officer of American Humane, which was founded in 1877 and has its national headquarters in Palm Beach. All profits from book sales go directly to the organization to support programs.

The book is dedicated to Ganzert's three children, Aidan, Jocelyn and Robert, as well as the American Humane Farm Team and American Humane Certified farmers, ranchers and producers who "have committed their operations to the humane treatment of animals.''.

“I wrote this book because most people don’t understand what it means to have a humane table,” said Ganzert.

Ganzert lives in West Palm Beach in a century-old Mission-style house with two dogs, Mr. Darcy and Daisy, and Julius Caesar, a Persian cat. She cooks four to five night a week and practices what she preaches. Entertaining friends and family around her dining table with fresh meals is a way of life for her.

The book is divided into seasons and packed with family favorites with a twist including pesto deviled eggs, grilled bacon-wrapped stuffed hot dogs, Southern fried chicken with Thai chile cilantro glaze and peppery cheese popcorn. All the photography, recipes and table setting were done in her home. Each recipe is accompanied by a full-page photograph of the plated, finished dish with sides and garnishes.

Recipes for dairy, beef, pork, poultry and eggs include the names of producers who comply with American Humane Certified standards. These guidelines highlight the principles of Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare. They include more than 200 rigorous, science-based standards covering everything from adequate space to air and water quality, heating, lighting, shade and the animal’s ability to engage in natural behaviors.

“When I joined the organization in 2010, we had 50 million animals in the program. Today, it has grown to 1.2 billion.”

Ingredients list the brand names of products from small family farms as well as national brands including Butterball turkeys and turkey kielbasa, Springer Mountain Farms chicken, Eggland’s Best eggs, Coleman Natural Foods, Leidy’s Craft Pork and Culver Duck Farms.

Peppery Cheese Popcorn

* 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

* ½ cup popcorn kernels

* 6 tablespoons Clover Sonoma butter, melted

* 1 cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

* 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

In a large, heavy cooking pot, combine oil and popcorn kernels. Cover and cook over high heat, shaking the pot often, until the popping stops (about three minutes).

Add melted butter and stir gently. Dump the popcorn in a large paper bag and toss with cheese and pepper.

Makes eight servings.

Meet the author

Meet Robin Ganzert for a book signing of "The Humane Table" at Palm Beach Book Store from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Refreshments will be served.

Find the book

