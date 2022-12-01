ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Conflicting social media posts led to confusion over mass shooting hoax at Savannah High

By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlEcE_0jTYfEhe00

Reports of a possible active shooter situation at Savannah High School have now been confirmed to be a hoax, but as initial news of a possible mass shooting at the Chatham County school unfolded Wednesday morning, students, parents and concerned locals took to social media to express their fears, confusion and alert others of the alarming situation.

In-depth look at this morning:Parents on Savannah High shooting hoax: 'Our kids shouldn't be letting us know what's going on'

Other counties have same issue:Brunswick, other Georgia counties confirm mass shooting hoax; others on alert despite no threat

Here's what we know:Hoax confirmed at Savannah High School after reports of active shooter

Students, parents react to mass shooting hoax in Georgia on TikTok

Some students from surrounding Chatham County schools made TikTok videos as their schools were placed on a lockdown safety measure.

In a TikTok video, user @yuurrgf showed herself sitting at her desk with an overlay text of "crying right now because school isn't a fun or safe place for kids anymore."

Savannah-Chatham schools:Hoax shooting confirmed for Savannah High, reunification underway

In her caption, she wrote that there was a shooting at Savannah High and Brunswick and that more than three people were found dead.

One parent, @amberlynne, made a TikTok video right after receiving a text from her daughter's school that it had been placed on lockdown due to a possible active shooter.

"Please check on your babies if they are at that school," she said.

Twitter user @taylor-ariannaa expressed how the person who called in the hoax had "traumatized a lot of us" and condemned the false information being spread.

Before confirmed information became available, conspiracy theories started floating around with claims that a teacher shot six students and that the calls were a distraction to pull law enforcement to one area.

Other Instagram users posted videos on their Stories where alleged students inside of the school and those outside of the area had claimed to hear gunshots.

Former Savannah resident Kia Brooks, manager and mother of Louisiana State University women's basketball player Flau’jae Johnson, worked to dispel those rumors herself by hopping on a facetime call with Tim Jordan, Savannah High School boys basketball coach and athletic director.

"I just spoke to Coach Jordan myself on Facetime," Brooks wrote in her caption. "He's there. No one is dead."

One common sentiment carried through multiple posts: this is happening too much.

In Savannah:Family of slain 15-year-old grapples with grief after teen arrested for his murder

Psychologist on Georgia's gun culture:The stress we feel when everyone can carry a gun

According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun violence incidents across the country, there have been 617 mass shootings in 2022.

On Thanksgiving week, six victims were shot and killed in a Virginia Walmart. That came just three days after five people were killed in a shooting rampage at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado and nine days after three University of Virginia football players were killed in a shooting.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah State University possibly making changes to programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be on the way at Savannah State University. The university’s provost has sent recommendations to the president of the school about programs that could possibly no longer be offered at Savannah State. State representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson said she brought...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
STATESBORO, GA
FOX8 News

Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia

A canvasser for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) has been injured after being shot in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday evening.  The canvasser, a 15-year-old boy, was campaigning for Warnock’s upcoming runoff election when shots were fired from behind a closed door of one of the residences in the 500 block of Hartridge Street. The shooting took […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember

An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fake letter says over 800 traffic tickets released accidently in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. A letter appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie is making the rounds on social media claiming that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that’s not true, and the letter is fake.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
People

15-Year-Old Shot in Savannah While Allegedly Campaigning for Democrat Raphael Warnock

"I am saddened to learn about this incident," Warnock said in a statement. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery."   A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg on Thursday while he was going door-to-door campaigning for Democrat Raphael Warnock, the Savannah Police Department says. According to the department, there is so far no indication the shooting was politically motivated. Police officers responded to a shooting around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday and discovered a "15-year-old male...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

1995 South Carolina murder victim identified as Florida woman

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members. “After more than 27 […]
YEMASSEE, SC
wgxa.tv

Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy