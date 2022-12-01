Flocking to the polls: Georgians early voting in record numbers for the U.S. Senate runoff

Georgia voter interest in the U.S. Senate runoff race is strong.

More than 1.35 million Georgians cast ballots in the first six days of in-person early voting and another 116,000 absentee ballots have been returned in the Sen. Raphael Warnock-Herschel Walker contest. Voters broke an all-time daily turnout record on Monday, with more than 300,000 ballots cast, surpassing the previous record by more than 75,000 votes. Tuesday and Wednesday saw what would have been record-breaking crowds as well.

Track voter turnout: Georgia Secretary of State's data hub

In Chatham County, where the Board of Registrars opened polls on both Saturday and Sunday, more than 27,000 residents voted. Early voting was likewise popular in neighboring Bryan and Effingham counties, with 7,000 voters in Bryan County - 20% of registered voters - going to the polls early and 6,000 in Effingham County - 13% - voting.

Early voting continues through Friday. The runoff ends Tuesday, Dec. 6 with Election Day voting.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff:

