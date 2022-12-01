ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flocking to the polls: Georgians early voting in record numbers for the U.S. Senate runoff

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago

Georgia voter interest in the U.S. Senate runoff race is strong.

More than 1.35 million Georgians cast ballots in the first six days of in-person early voting and another 116,000 absentee ballots have been returned in the Sen. Raphael Warnock-Herschel Walker contest. Voters broke an all-time daily turnout record on Monday, with more than 300,000 ballots cast, surpassing the previous record by more than 75,000 votes. Tuesday and Wednesday saw what would have been record-breaking crowds as well.

Track voter turnout: Georgia Secretary of State's data hub

In Chatham County, where the Board of Registrars opened polls on both Saturday and Sunday, more than 27,000 residents voted. Early voting was likewise popular in neighboring Bryan and Effingham counties, with 7,000 voters in Bryan County - 20% of registered voters - going to the polls early and 6,000 in Effingham County - 13% - voting.

Early voting continues through Friday. The runoff ends Tuesday, Dec. 6 with Election Day voting.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff:

Georgia's runoff will determine if Senate is split 50-50 or 51-49. What's the difference?

As Georgia's Senate race goes to a runoff, Warnock and Walker campaigns ramp up rhetoric

Warnock, Walker go negative in Senate runoff campaigns. What's true? What's exaggerated?

Senate runoff hinges on turnout. What general election data tells us.

3 takeaways from Georgia U.S. Senate race: Why Warnock-Walker contest is going to a runoff

U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker headed to runoff

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Flocking to the polls: Georgians early voting in record numbers for the U.S. Senate runoff

Comments / 4

Neal Stockmyer
4d ago

High voter turnout is good news. Every person who is eligible to vote should. This should also puts to rest the claim that the new voter laws in Georgia supress voting. They obviously haven't.

Reply(3)
2
