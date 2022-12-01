Tigers drop heartbreaker to Newton, 16-12, in regional semifinal

, ,

Going into the season, the Daingerfield Tigers found themselves in uncharted territory, not listed among the state’s best. After two early losses, the Tigers went undefeated in District play to earn a playoff berth. After dispatching Anderson-Shiro in round one and De Kalb in round the two, the Tigers looked to keep their momentum rolling as they traveled to Homer Bryce Stadium, on the campus of Stephen F. Austin University to take on the Newton Eagles. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their dreams of advancing were stopped five yards short, as they fell to Newton, 16-12.

The Tigers and Eagles met on this same field, in the third round, in 2019. It was that years that the Tigers came from behind to stun the defending 2018 state champion Eagles, 30-26. The Tigers, listed as underdogs in the 2022 installment, went into the game hoping lightning would strike again. After a sloppy first series for both teams, the Eagles were able to score first to go up 8-0. With eight seconds left in the first quarter, Daingerfield’s Jakevian Rodgers took the Eagle Kickoff 90-yards for a Tiger touchdown. The Tigers failed on the two-point conversion, but had cut into the Eagles’ lead, 8-6. Newton scored once more in the first half to take a 16-6 halftime lead.

Midway through the third quarter, Daingerfield quarterback Chase Johnson again brought the Tigers within two, scoring on a 42-yard quarterback keeper. The score remained the same throughout the remainder of the third quarter, and well into the fourth quarter. The Daingerfield defense held the Eagles, a team known for regularly scoring fifty-plus points, scoreless in the second half, giving Johnson and the Tiger offense an opportunity to come from behind. With just around five minutes left in the game, Johnson was able to move the Tigers down the field, setting up a first and goal from the five-yard line. The Tigers unfortunately went backwards from that point, with the Eagles making stops on each of the four ensuing downs. As the Eagles stopped Daingerfield with just over a minute left, the Tigers’ dream of a repeat, come-from-behind win was dashed.

Despite the heart-breaking loss, the Tigers will return a good core next season, led by Johnson. The sophomore quarterback, who saw his career begin on the Same Homer Bryce Stadium field in 2021 against Waskom, had a record-setting year for the Tigers. Johnson finished with 3,456 yards passing with 42 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions (three of which came in the Tigers’ loss to Newton). He notched a 57.05 passing percentage, throwing 174 completions out of 305 attempts. Johnson also made plays with his legs, rushing for 714 yards and five touchdowns.

The Tigers will graduate ten seniors, including running back D’Co Wright, lineman Jy’Keelin Frazier, receiver Rodgers, defensive playmakers Jayden Wallace, CJ Gilbert, Jayson Moreno, Tucker Strawn, and special teams players Caleb Sears, Jonah Walker, and De’Arion Williams.