ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daingerfield, TX

Tigers drop heartbreaker to Newton, 16-12, in regional semifinal

By Toni Walker
Daingerfield Bee
Daingerfield Bee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Emb5u_0jTYewCt00 ,
, ,

Going into the season, the Daingerfield Tigers found themselves in uncharted territory, not listed among the state’s best. After two early losses, the Tigers went undefeated in District play to earn a playoff berth. After dispatching Anderson-Shiro in round one and De Kalb in round the two, the Tigers looked to keep their momentum rolling as they traveled to Homer Bryce Stadium, on the campus of Stephen F. Austin University to take on the Newton Eagles. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their dreams of advancing were stopped five yards short, as they fell to Newton, 16-12.

The Tigers and Eagles met on this same field, in the third round, in 2019. It was that years that the Tigers came from behind to stun the defending 2018 state champion Eagles, 30-26. The Tigers, listed as underdogs in the 2022 installment, went into the game hoping lightning would strike again. After a sloppy first series for both teams, the Eagles were able to score first to go up 8-0. With eight seconds left in the first quarter, Daingerfield’s Jakevian Rodgers took the Eagle Kickoff 90-yards for a Tiger touchdown. The Tigers failed on the two-point conversion, but had cut into the Eagles’ lead, 8-6. Newton scored once more in the first half to take a 16-6 halftime lead.

Midway through the third quarter, Daingerfield quarterback Chase Johnson again brought the Tigers within two, scoring on a 42-yard quarterback keeper. The score remained the same throughout the remainder of the third quarter, and well into the fourth quarter. The Daingerfield defense held the Eagles, a team known for regularly scoring fifty-plus points, scoreless in the second half, giving Johnson and the Tiger offense an opportunity to come from behind. With just around five minutes left in the game, Johnson was able to move the Tigers down the field, setting up a first and goal from the five-yard line. The Tigers unfortunately went backwards from that point, with the Eagles making stops on each of the four ensuing downs. As the Eagles stopped Daingerfield with just over a minute left, the Tigers’ dream of a repeat, come-from-behind win was dashed.

Despite the heart-breaking loss, the Tigers will return a good core next season, led by Johnson. The sophomore quarterback, who saw his career begin on the Same Homer Bryce Stadium field in 2021 against Waskom, had a record-setting year for the Tigers. Johnson finished with 3,456 yards passing with 42 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions (three of which came in the Tigers’ loss to Newton). He notched a 57.05 passing percentage, throwing 174 completions out of 305 attempts. Johnson also made plays with his legs, rushing for 714 yards and five touchdowns.

The Tigers will graduate ten seniors, including running back D’Co Wright, lineman Jy’Keelin Frazier, receiver Rodgers, defensive playmakers Jayden Wallace, CJ Gilbert, Jayson Moreno, Tucker Strawn, and special teams players Caleb Sears, Jonah Walker, and De’Arion Williams.

Comments / 0

Related
Daingerfield Bee

Daingerfield FFA competes at District Contest

, , On Nov. 11, twenty-nine members of the Daingerfield FFA traveled to Mount Pleasant to compete in the Daingerfield District FFA Leadership Development Event (LDE) Contest which was held at the Northeast Texas Community College. Leadership Development Events (LDEs) focus on creating situations for FFA members to demonstrate their abilities in public speaking, decision making, communication and their knowledge of agriculture and the FFA organization. Team and individual events are used to reinforce what is taught in agricultural science classes. Daingerfield FFA members competed in twelve events at the district level. The Daingerfield FFA District comprises 25 FFA chapters from...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Hughes Springs FFA competes in District LDE

, Hughes Springs FFA member Paislee Evans placed second in Greenhand Creed Speaking at the District LDE on Nov. 11. Evans advanced to the Area LDE on Nov. 16. The Hughes Springs FFA Sr. Skills team of Trent Green, Chloe Teal, Bri Cunningham, Lily Barnard, and Anna McCullough placed third at the Daingerfield District Leadership Development Event at NTCC on Nov. 11. The team placed advanced to the Area LDE on Nov. 16.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Pewitt FFA competes at District LDE

, Pewitt FFA’s Greenhand Chapter Conducting team placed second in the District LDE at NTCC on Nov. 11. The team advanced to Area, which will be held Nov. 16. The Pewitt FFA Radio Broadcasting Team placed third on Nov. 11 at the District LDE, advancing to the Area Contest.
OMAHA, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Prayers for deep waters

There is so much going on in our little corner of the world and we have to start by saying our prayers go out to all of those who were impacted by the recent storms. The tornado outbreak that swept across NE Texas a week ago left a path of destruction and lives changed forever. I have a host of friends who have lived through the damage and destruction that a tornado leaves in its wake, for most of them there are memories, and fears, that they will never forget. No doubt, last week’s storms created a whole new set of...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Annual Holiday on First brings holiday crowds to Hughes Springs

, , , Traditions often mark the beginning of the holiday season, and Hughes Springs’ yearly Holiday on First Street and Cork & Fork Event is no exception. The event, held annually on the Monday of the week of Thanksgiving, offers an opportunity for holiday shopping and more for visitors to downtown Hughes Springs. Holiday on First Street and Cork and Fork was held Nov. 21. The event began at The Legacy where visitors could register and receive their wristbands for the wine tasting that was included in the night. Featuring a variety of vendors of all sorts, both inside The...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
Daingerfield Bee

THE BUZZ

Fourth Saturday, May through November The Hughes Springs Market will be located at 101 East First Street in Hughes Springs, next to Top Flight Designs. Contact Autumn Walker at 903-431-3547 for more information. NOVEMBER 11 VETERANS DAY PROGRAM The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD will be presenting a Veterans Day Program in the high school auditorium on Friday, Nov. 11, at 9:30 a.m. All Veterans are invited to attend. You are also invited to a luncheon in your honor in the Jesse Hanson Gymnasium from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. If you have a photo to submit for the Veterans Day Program slideshow, please contact Judy...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Skylar Fondren wins 2022 GPHC election

Skylar Reese Fondren, the Texas Heritage National Bank Scholar of NTCC, has just won the student election of the Great Plains Honors Council (GPHC). She will be the one student from eighty honors programs and colleges, from Nebraska to Texas, to join the other professorial members of the GPHC Executive Council. Fondren is the first student in NTCC history to win both a Britt poster award of the GPHC, and a first-place McGraw-Hill poster award as a first-year student. She also is the first to both write the script and direct an honors film production, in this case, this year’s work...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Daingerfield FFA participates in Winona LDE

On Monday, Oct. 31, twenty-nine members of the Daingerfield FFA traveled to Winona to compete in an invitational leadership development event (LDE) contest hosted by the Winona FFA Chapter. Members competed in events such as FFA quiz, agricultural issues, agricultural advocacy, public relations, FFA creed and FFA Spanish creed, and agricultural skills demonstration. This was the second competition of the FFA LDE season, and all members continue to improve and become more confident in themselves and contest areas. The next planned competition was the Waskom FFA Invitational LDE Contest, which was held on Nov. 5.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Hughes Springs Fire Station deemed total loss after tornados rip through area

, , , A barrage of storms hit the Steel Country area on Nov. 4, with several areas taking direct hits from at least three different tornados. The Hughes Springs Fire Station has been deemed a “complete loss” by Police Chief Randy Kennedy. Hughes Springs Volunteer Fireman Billy Simpson offered a tour of the damaged station, showing the insulation-filled break room and hallway leading to Chief Jay Cates office, where the door had been ripped off its hinges and twisted into a different door frame. Fireman Randy Jones was at the station as storms began rolling into the area. He recalls the...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Collaborative receives permanent home in Morris County

The Morris County Collaborative (MCC) has a new, permanent home in Morris County, thanks to the benevolence of local attorney Nelson Roach. Since its inception in 2018, MCC has had an address of record at Northeast Texas Community College, as the college served as the proprietor of the Hogg Foundation grant that was used to bring the Collaborative into being. The Morris County Collaborative is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Morris County a better place to live, work, learn, play, and pray. support health and wellness, mental health, health equity, economic development, personal empowerment, and training and development. We accomplish...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Hughes Springs residents arrested on narcotics charges

, Two Hughes Springs residents were recently arrested and booked in the Bi-State Detention Center on Narcotics charges. Jerry Jones, 41, and Christina Jones, 40, were arrested by Dekalb Narcotics officers arrested the two individuals after a traffic stop reveled methamphetamine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. Jerry Jones was charged with possession of less than one gram of controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B. He was booked into the Bi-State Detention Center and later released on $5,000 surety bond. Christina Jones was charged with possession of less than one gram of controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B, as well as possession of a controlled substance, penalty group three ( less than 28 grams). She was booked and issued a $5,000 surety bond on both charges. She was released Nov. 2.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Duty, Honor, Country

, , Americans across the United States took time on Nov. 11 to honor veterans from each branch of the United States Military. Several area schools will hold Veteran’s Day programs in commemoration of the service given by veterans and their families. Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD held their annual Veterans Day Program, which featured students from several grade levels performing in honor of local veterans. Daingerfield’s program, which was held Nov. 11 at the High School Auditorium, began with Honor Guard members from the American Legion Post 351 posting the colors. After students read President Joe Biden’s Veterans Day Proclamation for 2022, and...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Teacher accused of questionable behavior, board accepts resignation

The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD board met in regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14. During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of a now former Daingerfield High School teacher. On Nov. 11, the school posted a public statement regarding an incident at Daingerfield High School regarding alleged unprofessional conduct of a teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and offered his resignation following an investigation. At the Nov. 14 board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mark Wilcox. According to Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Police Chief Joshua Hysom, there was no criminal charges to be filed in the incident, although he did...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Cummings, Sartain retain positions after Morris County residents cast ballots

Morris County residents took to the polls on Nov. 8, like voters throughout the state and country. Along with voting for governor, lieutenant governor, and other statewide races, the voters of Morris County had their say in two local races, as well, as they marked their choice for Morris County Treasurer and Morris County Clerk. Incumbent Molly Cummings was the Republican candidate for County Treasurer, while Brandice C. Williams was the Democratic candidate. Cummings won re-election after being selected on 2,788 ballots, as opposed to 1,100 votes that were cast for Williams. There were 123 absentee ballots cast, and those were...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Daingerfield Bee

110
Followers
54
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Daingerfield Bee

Comments / 0

Community Policy