Hughes Springs, TX

Annual Holiday on First brings holiday crowds to Hughes Springs

By Toni Walker
Daingerfield Bee
 5 days ago
Traditions often mark the beginning of the holiday season, and Hughes Springs’ yearly Holiday on First Street and Cork & Fork Event is no exception. The event, held annually on the Monday of the week of Thanksgiving, offers an opportunity for holiday shopping and more for visitors to downtown Hughes Springs.

Holiday on First Street and Cork and Fork was held Nov. 21. The event began at The Legacy where visitors could register and receive their wristbands for the wine tasting that was included in the night. Featuring a variety of vendors of all sorts, both inside The Legacy, outside, and in various local businesses that featured special, later event hours. The event offered a good time for visitors to get a jump on their holiday shopping. Vendors featured homemade candies, salsa, clothing, jewelry, and many other unique gift items.

The Cork & Fork portion of the event was also a big hit, as many people participated in the wine-tasting event through town. Wine lovers who had checked in at The Legacy were able to receive a stamp from each merchant where a winery was set up, with those who received all stamps having the opportunity to return their map to The Legacy for a chance at various door prizes throughout the event. One lucky participant, Lisa Shimpock, had her completed map drawn for the grand prize of $100 cash.

Visitors had plenty of opportunities for snacks throughout the event, with many of the area merchants offering hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening. For those shoppers looking for something a little more filling, there were several food vendors set up around town for the event, as well, including Filipin’ Out, The Pretzel Place, McKinney’s Corndogs. Many local and East Texas wineries attended and participated in the event, as well.

As an added bonus, shoppers had the opportunity to choose their favorite holiday artwork. Goodwin Design Architects hosted a show which featured artwork by local students, all of which featured a holiday them of some sort. Visitors were able to drop a card in the box for their favorite artwork.

All in all, the event offered a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of the previous weeks since a tornado tore through downtown. With most of the damage happening further into town, the downtown area that hosted Holiday on First was left mostly unscathed, giving the Hughes Springs Chamber the easy decision to move ahead with the event as planned.

Daingerfield Bee

Daingerfield Bee

