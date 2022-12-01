ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, TX

Cold second half dooms Brahmas in loss at Rivercrest

By Quinten Boyd
Daingerfield Bee
Daingerfield Bee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3Lwo_0jTYeoOJ00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x92ZA_0jTYeoOJ00

The Pewitt Brahma basketball team went through an early season test with a short roster this past Friday as they traveled to Rivercrest to take on the Rebels.

Despite only having seven players, Pewitt started the game strong, but the Rebels’ depth took its toll as Rivercrest pulled away in the second half for a 61-44 win over the Brahmas.

Pewitt started the game on a 10-0 run and led after the first quarter, 17-15. The two teams battled on even terms through the second quarter and things were tied at the half, 25-25. Rivercrest outscored Pewitt in the second half, 36-19, on their way to the victory.

Junie Johnson led the Brahmas with 16 points. Miyon Flemming added 10. Ethan Shaddix added eight, both Mason Green and Kei’drick Hawkins scored four and Bralyn Nix finished with two.

Mark Grider and Dylan Earley led Rivercrest with 18 points each. Tre Williams and Gavin Bishop both finished with six.

The Brahmas traveled to Gladewater Tuesday and will take part in the White Oak Tournament this weekend. Pewitt’s Lady Brahmas, who were off for the week of Thanksgiving, traveled to Jefferson Tuesday and will take part in the Winnsboro Hoopfest this weekend.

