Tenth Annual Christmas event coming to Daingerfield State Park

For the tenth year running, the Daingerfield State Park will host their annual Christmas in the Park event. The dates for this year’s events will be Dec. 14-17.

Each year, the park offers an opportunity for campers to decorate their spot with their favorite Christmas decorations. A large variety of lights, decorations, inflatables, and more fill the park for the week of the event. In exchange for decorating their spot, fees are waived for the week.

In addition to the lights and decorations, park staff decorate the great lawn, day use, and pavilion areas. Friday and Saturday evenings include hot chocolate and cookies at the pavilion. Santa Claus is usually found by the pavilion fireplace, taking children’s last-minute gift wishes.

This year, in addition to lights, cocoa, and Santa, the park will host an Ugly Sweater Contest on Saturday, Dec. 17. Park-goers are invited to wear their most festive ugly sweater and meet at the pavilion at 5 p.m. for the contest. Prizes will be awarded for the top three ugliest sweaters.

This year’s event will be held, as previously stated, Dec. 14-17. On Wednesday and Thursday evening, visitors can drive through the park and enjoy the lights from 6 to 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the park will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Visitors can receive free entrance to the park during the event with a canned food donation.