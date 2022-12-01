Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 05:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 05:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA WEDNESDAY MORNING At least an inch of snow is favored across southeast North Dakota and west central Minnesota Wednesday morning. Some areas may receive up to 5 inches of snow, although uncertainty exists with the location of heaviest snowfall. If you plan on traveling Wednesday morning, allow extra time to reach your destination. Check road conditions By Phone: call 511 Website for North Dakota: travel.dot.nd.gov Website for Minnesota: 511mn.org
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Treasure A BAND OF SNOW THROUGH 8 AM At 503 AM MST, a band of snow was located the Musselshell River valley extending east-southeast into Fallon and northern Carter counties. This band is expected to persist through 8 am this morning. Locations impacted include Miles City, Roundup, Forsyth, Baker, Harlowton, Ekalaka, Hysham, Custer, Ryegate, Melstone, Rosebud, Musselshell, Lavina, Plevna, Judith Gap, Ismay, Franklin, Bighorn and Locate. Portions of I-94 and US-12 are also impacted. While snow accumulations under this snow band will generally amount to an inch or less, locally heavier accumulations are possible. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads and reduced visibility at times. Slow down and allow extra time traveling to your destination this morning.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Look for drifting snow at times today and tonight with slippery roads.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0