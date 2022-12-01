Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Treasure A BAND OF SNOW THROUGH 8 AM At 503 AM MST, a band of snow was located the Musselshell River valley extending east-southeast into Fallon and northern Carter counties. This band is expected to persist through 8 am this morning. Locations impacted include Miles City, Roundup, Forsyth, Baker, Harlowton, Ekalaka, Hysham, Custer, Ryegate, Melstone, Rosebud, Musselshell, Lavina, Plevna, Judith Gap, Ismay, Franklin, Bighorn and Locate. Portions of I-94 and US-12 are also impacted. While snow accumulations under this snow band will generally amount to an inch or less, locally heavier accumulations are possible. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads and reduced visibility at times. Slow down and allow extra time traveling to your destination this morning.

