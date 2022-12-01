ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I shopped in-person and online at Fabletics to see if the brand's brick-and-mortar expansion makes sense. I loved the fitting rooms and modern aesthetic of the store.

By Ananya Vahal
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Shopping at the Fabletics store in Perimeter Mall.

Ananya Vahal

  • Fabletics started as an online retailer in 2013 and currently has more than 90 physical locations.
  • Ananya Vahal shopped at both the online and physical store to see the difference.
  • Each approach had pros and cons, but she says the ultimate shopping experience is to combine both.
Fabletics was founded in 2013 as an online retailer for affordable athletic fashion. It has celebrity endorsements from cofounder Kate Hudson, men's ambassador Kevin Hart, and brand partner Lizzo.
Kate Hudson in Fabletics wear.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

In 2015, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar location to expand on the success of its online store.
Kate Hudson opens a new Fabletics Boutique at Bridgewater Commons Mall on October 16, 2015 in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Business Wire

Today, Fabletics has 90 stores across North America and plans to open more than 100 by the end of 2022.
Map of store locations across the US.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Source: Fabletics

Since the 2020 pandemic ended, other online brands are following Fabletics' digital to physical expansion into malls.
People shop at a shopping mall during Black Friday in Arlington, Virginia

Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Sources: Insider and Retail Brew

I wanted to see which experience would be better — in person or online — so I decided to shop at both.
Ananya Vahal

Since Fabletics was first known as an online retailer, I started my shopping online. I was immediately shown the VIP-member offers on its homepage and asked to pick a gender.
Screenshot of Fabletics website asking to shop men or women.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Fabletics' VIP membership automatically charges $54.95 per month unless you decide to skip the month. The membership comes with perks such as discounts, free shipping and returns, reward points, and free access to the Fabletics FIT workout app.
Screenshot from Fabletics.com

I selected "Shop Women" and was taken through a survey. First, it asked, "What are you shopping for?" and gave me the option to choose bottoms, sports bras, swim, or anything athleisure. I chose sports bras.
Screenshot of Fabletics survey.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Then it asked, "What best matches your style?" The options shown were "Colors and patterns," "Neutrals," and "I mix it up." I chose "I mix it up."
Screenshot of Fabletics survey.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Next, it asked several questions about my size for bottoms, bras, and tops.
Screenshot of Fabletics size survey.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Finally, it asked for my ZIP code and where I'd heard about Fabletics. This question had a drop-down menu with several celebrity names and other options. I chose "other."
Screenshot of Fabletics survey.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

I created an account with my name, email address, and a password. I didn't mind the questions about my style and size, but felt like early questions about my ZIP code were a bit too much.
Fabletics website asking to create an account.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Next, a counter gave me 60 minutes to choose between two VIP-membership offers: two bottoms for $24 or 70% off everything. I picked 70% off everything, since I didn't need bottoms.
Website gives two VIP Membership sign up offers to pick from.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

There were many different options for sports bras, and the website was well organized with large photos and a simple black-and-white layout.
A variety of Fabletics sports bras.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

It had leggings, swimwear, onesies, tops, and jackets as well. Most of the items ranged between $65 and $95 without the VIP-membership discount.
Fabletics items.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

The variety didn't stop with the clothing. Their models also had many body types and represented diverse races.
The website shows diverse models.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

I found it especially helpful to be able to see a model wearing an item in my size. I haven't seen this feature in many online stores.
Once you pick an item, you can see a different model wearing each sizing option.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

I'd never tried on a Fabletics sports bra before, so I was concerned about finding the right fit. I took a look at their size chart.
Size chart on Fabletics website.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Fabletics has a size conversion chart, but it didn't convince me I would find the right fit.
Size conversion chart on Fabletics website.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

I made it to the checkout screen, but all the discounts and VIP-membership perks couldn't convince me that the size was right. I didn't want to take a chance, even if the returns are free with membership.
Checkout screen on Fabletics website shows item details, payment options, and the pricing with and without VIP membership.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

I decided to drive to the nearest Fabletics store at the mall and try it on in person.
Escalators in Perimeter Mall that lead up to the Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

This was no easy decision because the nearest store was about a 40-minute drive in Atlanta traffic. Most Fabletics stores are located in cities. Luckily, I live just outside a big city.
Google Maps screenshot of my drive to the Fabletics store.

Screenshot of Google Maps

After fighting through traffic for about an hour, I made it to the Fabletics store at the Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ananya Vahal

The store had a clean, simplistic, and modern look with its all white exterior and gray letters.
Entrance of the Fabletics store in Perimeter mall.

Ananya Vahal

Its in-store mannequins had the same variety of body types as the models from its website.
Window display mannequins at the Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

It also had a 50% off sale going on for its birthday. I didn't see anything about this on the website.
Fabletics 50% off birthday sale sign.

Ananya Vahal

I walked into a well-organized and clean store that showed almost all the different items it sold online.
Store-front display in Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

The store's interior had the same white and light-gray color scheme as the outside. This created a light and peaceful atmosphere. The only bright colors in the store were the clothing.
Merchandise displayed in Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

I walked into an empty store with no customers or employees in sight. It was a Thursday afternoon, so I didn't expect too much of a crowd, but I didn't expect the store to be this dead, either.
Checkout register at Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

I found the bras I'd looked at on the website. They looked really nice in person as well.
Sports bras displayed at Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

While looking at the bras, two employees asked if I needed help. The employee who helped me was very excited when I told her I'd been shopping online. She said people often did that at this store.
Sports bras displayed at Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

Both employees were very helpful and recommended some styles and sizes for me to try on. Off to the fitting room I went.
Fitting room area in Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

An employee asked for my name and put it on a screen outside my fitting room. I'd never seen a fitting room with this type of technology before.
The digital fitting room display screen incorporates Fabletics' custom Omnishop retail technology.

Ananya Vahal

Apparently in 2017, Fabletics launched a proprietary electronic system called OmniShop that combines digital technology with the physical shopping experience.
Digital screen outside of Fabletics fitting room.

Ananya Vahal

Source: Digital Commerce 360

Inside the fitting room stall had another screen to call for help when I needed a different size or style. It also showed how much each item cost. The employee had put this information into the system.
Digital touchscreen inside Fabletics fitting room.

Ananya Vahal

The OmniShop technology places any item that a VIP member tries on, but doesn't purchase, into their online shopping cart.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxq0n_0jTYeJDu00
Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Source: Digital Commerce 360

Other than the technologically advanced features, the fitting room had amazing lighting and full-length mirrors in every room.
Fitting room mirror and lighting in Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

They also had a trifold-mirror in the common fitting-room area with great lighting.
Trifold mirror with lighting in Fabletics fitting room.

Ananya Vahal

"Sticky" by Drake played on the speakers while I tried on my items. I had to take some selfies in this great lighting.
Good lighting and upbeat music in the Fabletics fitting room.

Ananya Vahal

I tried on about five sports bras of different sizes and styles recommended by the employees. I felt like I was in the fitting room for an hour trying everything on.
Fabletics sports bras in the fitting room.

Ananya Vahal

I took one last look in the trifold mirror then walked out to the register to talk to the employees about my experience.
Register at Fabletics store is decorated with a lighting fixture and plants.

Ananya Vahal

All of the sports bras fit differently, so I needed to try different sizes in all of them. The employees informed me that I could sign up for the VIP membership in the store and get all the same benefits from shopping online.
The register at Fabletics store where employees helped me make decisions.

Ananya Vahal

I loved the different styles of sports bras, most of them fit comfortably, and they were priced reasonably (especially after my 70% VIP-membership discount). Unfortunately, none of them provided me with the support I was looking for, so I left the store empty-handed.
Mannequin with a matching set of sports bra and leggings in Fabletics store.

Ananya Vahal

The quality of the clothes is very good and the price is affordable, so I might return for a pair of leggings or a cute puffy jacket.
Fabletics store has a variety of items like jackets, sweat pants, bags, and shirts.

Ananya Vahal

Plus, there's a whole other Fabletics line that I still need to look into: Yitty by Lizzo. But for now, it's only available online.
Website screenshot from Yitty, Lizzo’s Fabletics line.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

In the end, shopping online was quick, easy, and convenient, but the size chart is intimidating.
Fabletics website.

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

On the other hand, the mall location has impressive dressing rooms and shopping was easy, even though the Atlanta traffic was aggravating and the store didn't carry everything that was online.
Fabletics fitting room entrance.

Ananya Vahal

Each had its pros and cons, but the best Fabletics shopping experience is to shop both online and in-store if you have a Fabletics store near you.
Fabletics store sign outside Fabletics store in Perimeter Mall.

Ananya Vahal

