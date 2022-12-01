I shopped in-person and online at Fabletics to see if the brand's brick-and-mortar expansion makes sense. I loved the fitting rooms and modern aesthetic of the store.
- Fabletics started as an online retailer in 2013 and currently has more than 90 physical locations.
- Ananya Vahal shopped at both the online and physical store to see the difference.
- Each approach had pros and cons, but she says the ultimate shopping experience is to combine both.
Source: Business WireToday, Fabletics has 90 stores across North America and plans to open more than 100 by the end of 2022.
Source: FableticsSince the 2020 pandemic ended, other online brands are following Fabletics' digital to physical expansion into malls.
Sources: Insider and Retail BrewI wanted to see which experience would be better — in person or online — so I decided to shop at both. Since Fabletics was first known as an online retailer, I started my shopping online. I was immediately shown the VIP-member offers on its homepage and asked to pick a gender. Fabletics' VIP membership automatically charges $54.95 per month unless you decide to skip the month. The membership comes with perks such as discounts, free shipping and returns, reward points, and free access to the Fabletics FIT workout app. I selected "Shop Women" and was taken through a survey. First, it asked, "What are you shopping for?" and gave me the option to choose bottoms, sports bras, swim, or anything athleisure. I chose sports bras. Then it asked, "What best matches your style?" The options shown were "Colors and patterns," "Neutrals," and "I mix it up." I chose "I mix it up." Next, it asked several questions about my size for bottoms, bras, and tops. Finally, it asked for my ZIP code and where I'd heard about Fabletics. This question had a drop-down menu with several celebrity names and other options. I chose "other." I created an account with my name, email address, and a password. I didn't mind the questions about my style and size, but felt like early questions about my ZIP code were a bit too much. Next, a counter gave me 60 minutes to choose between two VIP-membership offers: two bottoms for $24 or 70% off everything. I picked 70% off everything, since I didn't need bottoms. There were many different options for sports bras, and the website was well organized with large photos and a simple black-and-white layout. It had leggings, swimwear, onesies, tops, and jackets as well. Most of the items ranged between $65 and $95 without the VIP-membership discount. The variety didn't stop with the clothing. Their models also had many body types and represented diverse races. I found it especially helpful to be able to see a model wearing an item in my size. I haven't seen this feature in many online stores. I'd never tried on a Fabletics sports bra before, so I was concerned about finding the right fit. I took a look at their size chart. Fabletics has a size conversion chart, but it didn't convince me I would find the right fit. I made it to the checkout screen, but all the discounts and VIP-membership perks couldn't convince me that the size was right. I didn't want to take a chance, even if the returns are free with membership. I decided to drive to the nearest Fabletics store at the mall and try it on in person. This was no easy decision because the nearest store was about a 40-minute drive in Atlanta traffic. Most Fabletics stores are located in cities. Luckily, I live just outside a big city. After fighting through traffic for about an hour, I made it to the Fabletics store at the Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, Georgia. The store had a clean, simplistic, and modern look with its all white exterior and gray letters. Its in-store mannequins had the same variety of body types as the models from its website. It also had a 50% off sale going on for its birthday. I didn't see anything about this on the website. I walked into a well-organized and clean store that showed almost all the different items it sold online. The store's interior had the same white and light-gray color scheme as the outside. This created a light and peaceful atmosphere. The only bright colors in the store were the clothing. I walked into an empty store with no customers or employees in sight. It was a Thursday afternoon, so I didn't expect too much of a crowd, but I didn't expect the store to be this dead, either. I found the bras I'd looked at on the website. They looked really nice in person as well. While looking at the bras, two employees asked if I needed help. The employee who helped me was very excited when I told her I'd been shopping online. She said people often did that at this store. Both employees were very helpful and recommended some styles and sizes for me to try on. Off to the fitting room I went. An employee asked for my name and put it on a screen outside my fitting room. I'd never seen a fitting room with this type of technology before. Apparently in 2017, Fabletics launched a proprietary electronic system called OmniShop that combines digital technology with the physical shopping experience.
Source: Digital Commerce 360Inside the fitting room stall had another screen to call for help when I needed a different size or style. It also showed how much each item cost. The employee had put this information into the system. The OmniShop technology places any item that a VIP member tries on, but doesn't purchase, into their online shopping cart.
Source: Digital Commerce 360Other than the technologically advanced features, the fitting room had amazing lighting and full-length mirrors in every room. They also had a trifold-mirror in the common fitting-room area with great lighting. "Sticky" by Drake played on the speakers while I tried on my items. I had to take some selfies in this great lighting. I tried on about five sports bras of different sizes and styles recommended by the employees. I felt like I was in the fitting room for an hour trying everything on. I took one last look in the trifold mirror then walked out to the register to talk to the employees about my experience. All of the sports bras fit differently, so I needed to try different sizes in all of them. The employees informed me that I could sign up for the VIP membership in the store and get all the same benefits from shopping online. I loved the different styles of sports bras, most of them fit comfortably, and they were priced reasonably (especially after my 70% VIP-membership discount). Unfortunately, none of them provided me with the support I was looking for, so I left the store empty-handed. The quality of the clothes is very good and the price is affordable, so I might return for a pair of leggings or a cute puffy jacket. Plus, there's a whole other Fabletics line that I still need to look into: Yitty by Lizzo. But for now, it's only available online. In the end, shopping online was quick, easy, and convenient, but the size chart is intimidating. On the other hand, the mall location has impressive dressing rooms and shopping was easy, even though the Atlanta traffic was aggravating and the store didn't carry everything that was online. Each had its pros and cons, but the best Fabletics shopping experience is to shop both online and in-store if you have a Fabletics store near you. Read the original article on Business Insider
