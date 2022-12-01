I shopped in-person and online at Fabletics to see if the brand's brick-and-mortar expansion makes sense. I loved the fitting rooms and modern aesthetic of the store.

Shopping at the Fabletics store in Perimeter Mall. Ananya Vahal

Fabletics started as an online retailer in 2013 and currently has more than 90 physical locations.

Ananya Vahal shopped at both the online and physical store to see the difference.

Each approach had pros and cons, but she says the ultimate shopping experience is to combine both.

Kate Hudson in Fabletics wear. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Kate Hudson opens a new Fabletics Boutique at Bridgewater Commons Mall on October 16, 2015 in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fabletics was founded in 2013 as an online retailer for affordable athletic fashion. It has celebrity endorsements from cofounder Kate Hudson, men's ambassador Kevin Hart, and brand partner Lizzo.In 2015, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar location to expand on the success of its online store.

Map of store locations across the US. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Today, Fabletics has 90 stores across North America and plans to open more than 100 by the end of 2022.

People shop at a shopping mall during Black Friday in Arlington, Virginia Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Since the 2020 pandemic ended, other online brands are following Fabletics' digital to physical expansion into malls.

Ananya Vahal

Screenshot of Fabletics website asking to shop men or women. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Screenshot of Fabletics survey. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Screenshot of Fabletics survey. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Screenshot of Fabletics size survey. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Screenshot of Fabletics survey. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Fabletics website asking to create an account. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Website gives two VIP Membership sign up offers to pick from. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

A variety of Fabletics sports bras. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Fabletics items. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

The website shows diverse models. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Once you pick an item, you can see a different model wearing each sizing option. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Size chart on Fabletics website. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Size conversion chart on Fabletics website. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Checkout screen on Fabletics website shows item details, payment options, and the pricing with and without VIP membership. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Escalators in Perimeter Mall that lead up to the Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

Google Maps screenshot of my drive to the Fabletics store. Screenshot of Google Maps

Shopping at the Fabletics store in Perimeter Mall. Ananya Vahal

Entrance of the Fabletics store in Perimeter mall. Ananya Vahal

Window display mannequins at the Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

Fabletics 50% off birthday sale sign. Ananya Vahal

Store-front display in Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

Merchandise displayed in Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

Checkout register at Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

Sports bras displayed at Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

Sports bras displayed at Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

Fitting room area in Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

The digital fitting room display screen incorporates Fabletics' custom Omnishop retail technology. Ananya Vahal

Digital screen outside of Fabletics fitting room. Ananya Vahal

I wanted to see which experience would be better — in person or online — so I decided to shop at both.Since Fabletics was first known as an online retailer, I started my shopping online. I was immediately shown the VIP-member offers on its homepage and asked to pick a gender.Fabletics' VIP membership automatically charges $54.95 per month unless you decide to skip the month. The membership comes with perks such as discounts, free shipping and returns, reward points, and free access to the Fabletics FIT workout app.I selected "Shop Women" and was taken through a survey. First, it asked, "What are you shopping for?" and gave me the option to choose bottoms, sports bras, swim, or anything athleisure. I chose sports bras.Then it asked, "What best matches your style?" The options shown were "Colors and patterns," "Neutrals," and "I mix it up." I chose "I mix it up."Next, it asked several questions about my size for bottoms, bras, and tops.Finally, it asked for my ZIP code and where I'd heard about Fabletics. This question had a drop-down menu with several celebrity names and other options. I chose "other."I created an account with my name, email address, and a password. I didn't mind the questions about my style and size, but felt like early questions about my ZIP code were a bit too much.Next, a counter gave me 60 minutes to choose between two VIP-membership offers: two bottoms for $24 or 70% off everything. I picked 70% off everything, since I didn't need bottoms.There were many different options for sports bras, and the website was well organized with large photos and a simple black-and-white layout.It had leggings, swimwear, onesies, tops, and jackets as well. Most of the items ranged between $65 and $95 without the VIP-membership discount.The variety didn't stop with the clothing. Their models also had many body types and represented diverse races.I found it especially helpful to be able to see a model wearing an item in my size. I haven't seen this feature in many online stores.I'd never tried on a Fabletics sports bra before, so I was concerned about finding the right fit. I took a look at their size chart.Fabletics has a size conversion chart, but it didn't convince me I would find the right fit.I made it to the checkout screen, but all the discounts and VIP-membership perks couldn't convince me that the size was right. I didn't want to take a chance, even if the returns are free with membership.I decided to drive to the nearest Fabletics store at the mall and try it on in person.This was no easy decision because the nearest store was about a 40-minute drive in Atlanta traffic. Most Fabletics stores are located in cities. Luckily, I live just outside a big city.After fighting through traffic for about an hour, I made it to the Fabletics store at the Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, Georgia.The store had a clean, simplistic, and modern look with its all white exterior and gray letters.Its in-store mannequins had the same variety of body types as the models from its website.It also had a 50% off sale going on for its birthday. I didn't see anything about this on the website.I walked into a well-organized and clean store that showed almost all the different items it sold online.The store's interior had the same white and light-gray color scheme as the outside. This created a light and peaceful atmosphere. The only bright colors in the store were the clothing.I walked into an empty store with no customers or employees in sight. It was a Thursday afternoon, so I didn't expect too much of a crowd, but I didn't expect the store to be this dead, either.I found the bras I'd looked at on the website. They looked really nice in person as well.While looking at the bras, two employees asked if I needed help. The employee who helped me was very excited when I told her I'd been shopping online. She said people often did that at this store.Both employees were very helpful and recommended some styles and sizes for me to try on. Off to the fitting room I went.An employee asked for my name and put it on a screen outside my fitting room. I'd never seen a fitting room with this type of technology before.Apparently in 2017, Fabletics launched a proprietary electronic system called OmniShop that combines digital technology with the physical shopping experience.

Digital touchscreen inside Fabletics fitting room. Ananya Vahal

Inside the fitting room stall had another screen to call for help when I needed a different size or style. It also showed how much each item cost. The employee had put this information into the system.The OmniShop technology places any item that a VIP member tries on, but doesn't purchase, into their online shopping cart.

Fitting room mirror and lighting in Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

Trifold mirror with lighting in Fabletics fitting room. Ananya Vahal

Good lighting and upbeat music in the Fabletics fitting room. Ananya Vahal

Fabletics sports bras in the fitting room. Ananya Vahal

Register at Fabletics store is decorated with a lighting fixture and plants. Ananya Vahal

The register at Fabletics store where employees helped me make decisions. Ananya Vahal

Mannequin with a matching set of sports bra and leggings in Fabletics store. Ananya Vahal

Fabletics store has a variety of items like jackets, sweat pants, bags, and shirts. Ananya Vahal

Website screenshot from Yitty, Lizzo’s Fabletics line. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Fabletics website. Screenshot from Fabletics.com

Fabletics fitting room entrance. Ananya Vahal

Fabletics store sign outside Fabletics store in Perimeter Mall. Ananya Vahal